The Global Drone Technology in Education Sector Market is forecasted to grow by USD 617.97 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period

The report on the drone technology in education sector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increased emphasis on stem education, the adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy, and government initiatives and campaigns promoting drones in education sector.



The drone technology in education sector market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Security surveillance

• Learning



By End-user

• Higher education sector

• K-12 sector



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of online retail channels for purchasing educational products as one of the prime reasons driving the drone technology in education sector market growth during the next few years. Also, the incorporation of thermal-imaging features in drones to improve learning in dark and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the drone technology in education sector market covers the following areas:

• Drone technology in education sector market sizing

• Drone technology in education sector market forecast

• Drone technology in education sector market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone technology in education sector market vendors that include Aerialtronics DV B.V., Draganfly Inc., Drona Aviation Pvt. Ltd., GoPro Inc., Guangdong Aircraft Industrial Co. Ltd., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou XAG Co. Ltd., Makeblock Co. Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, Pix4D SA, Robolink Inc., Shenzhen Fimi Robot Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen RYZE Tech Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Traxxas, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.. Also, the drone technology in education sector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

