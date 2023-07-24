The Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7,827.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096237/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the anti-corrosion coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing real estate and construction industry, the growing marine industry, and the increasing demand for steel in the construction and automotive industry.



The anti-corrosion coatings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Alkyd

• Acrylic

• Others



By Type

• Marine

• Construction

• Industrial

• Oil and gas

• Automobile and transportation



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-corrosion coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, development of environmentally friendly coating products and implementation of solar reflective epoxy primers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the anti-corrosion coatings market covers the following areas:

• Anti-corrosion coatings market sizing

• Anti-corrosion coatings market forecast

• Anti-corrosion coatings market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-corrosion coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Beckers Group, Cor Pro Systems, Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., LKAB Minerals, Metal Coatings Corp., NEI Corp., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., SK FORMULATIONS INDIA PVT. LTD., The DECC Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., The Sixth Element Changzhou Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, and WEICON GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the anti-corrosion coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

