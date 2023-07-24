The Global Yacht Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,388.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yacht Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828784/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing popularity of recreational tourism, increasing HNWI population, and increasing eco-friendly yacht demand.



The yacht market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Motor

• Sailing



By Application

• Commercial

• Private



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased demand for superyachts as one of the prime reasons driving the yacht market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancement in yachts and impact of social media on sales of yachts will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yacht market vendors that include Alexander Marine International Co Ltd., Azimut Benetti SpA, Cantieri Navali Codecasa Tre SpA, Dalian Wanda Group, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, Fincantieri Spa, Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft mbH, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Horizon Yacht USA, KPS Capital Partners LP, Oceanco SAM, Overmarine Group Spa, Palmer Johnson, Palumbo Group Spa, Sanlorenzo Spa, THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP SpA, Viking Yacht Co., and Westport Yachts. Also, the yacht market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

