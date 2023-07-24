The Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7687.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04335111/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the inflammatory bowel disease market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of IBD worldwide, increasing demand for biologics and targeted therapies, and increasing awareness of IBD.



The inflammatory bowel disease market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Crohn disease

• Ulcerative colitis



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the new launches of IBD therapeutics as one of the prime reasons driving the inflammatory bowel disease market growth during the next few years. Also, funding for ibd-related research studies and mergers and acquisitions in the global IBD market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the inflammatory bowel disease market covers the following areas:

• Inflammatory bowel disease market sizing

• Inflammatory bowel disease market forecast

• Inflammatory bowel disease market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading inflammatory bowel disease market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.. Also, the inflammatory bowel disease market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

