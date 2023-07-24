The Global Personal Care Appliances Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5889.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Care Appliances Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04090367/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the personal care appliances market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovations leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, rise in discretionary income of consumers, and evolving fashion trends in personal grooming.



The personal care appliances market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Hair care appliances

• Hair removal appliances

• Oral care appliances



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new product launches in the global personal care appliances market as one of the prime reasons driving the personal care appliances market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in online sales of personal care appliances and use of social media marketing to increase sales of personal care appliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the personal care appliances market covers the following areas:

• Personal care appliances market sizing

• Personal care appliances market forecast

• Personal care appliances market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal care appliances market vendors that include Amika LLC, Andis Co., Beauty Quest Group, Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Drybar Holdings LLC, Dyson Group Co., Elchim Spa, Farouk Systems Inc., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, IkonicWorld, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olivia Garden Int. Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., T3 Micro Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Velecta Paramount, and Wahl Clipper Corp.. Also, the personal care appliances market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

