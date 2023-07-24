The Global Field Force Automation Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,153.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Field Force Automation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016625/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the field force automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for field force automation in crm, increased adoption of ffa in healthcare sector, and digital transformation of businesses.



The field force automation market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Manufacturing

• Transportation and logistics

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the robust growth of IT industry as one of the prime reasons driving the field force automation market growth during the next few years. Also, increased investment by organizations in digitalization and increased need for real-time data insights will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the field force automation market covers the following areas:

• Field force automation market sizing

• Field force automation market forecast

• Field force automation market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading field force automation market vendors that include Abuyo Inc., Accruent, Acumatica Inc., BT Group Plc, Channelplay Ltd., FieldEZ, Folio3 Software Inc., IFS World Operations AB, Kloudq Technologies Ltd., MACmobile Pty Ltd., MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nimap Infotech, Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SPEC INDIA, Trimble Inc., and Vasista Enterprise Solutions Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the field force automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016625/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________