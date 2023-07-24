The Global PET Scanners Market is forecasted to grow by USD 477.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PET Scanners Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016592/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, integration of ai with medical imaging, and high investment on in r&d by vendors.



The PET scanners market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic centers

• Others



By Application

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Cardiology

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advancements in PET scanners as one of the prime reasons driving the PET scanners market growth during the next few years. Also, increased product launches by vendors and growing number of m&a activities among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the PET scanners market covers the following areas:

• PET scanners market sizing

• PET scanners market forecast

• PET scanners market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading PETscanners market vendors that include Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corp., CellSight Technologies Inc., CMR Naviscan Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., General de Equipment for Medical Imaging S A, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediso Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Modus Medical Devices Inc., Neusoft Corp., Novartis AG, Perkin Elmer Inc., PETsys Electronics SA, Positron Corp., Radiology Oncology Systems Inc., RefleXion Medical Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd.. Also, the pet scanners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

