The Global Stand-up Pouches Market is forecasted to grow by USD 11933.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.85% during the forecast period

The report on the stand-up pouches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for convenient packaging in food industry, increasing demand for stand-up pouches from developing countries, and rising focus on lightweight packaging.



The stand-up pouches market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Personal care and cosmetics

• Healthcare

• Others



By Type

• Aseptic pouches

• Standard pouches

• Retort pouches



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing vendor initiatives to promote sustainable packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the stand-up pouches market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing penetration of intelligent packaging technology and advanced recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the stand-up pouches market covers the following areas:

• Stand-up pouches market sizing

• Stand-up pouches market forecast

• Stand-up pouches market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stand-up pouches market vendors that include Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bryce Corp., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Flexible Packaging LLC, Glenroy Inc., Guala Pack S.p.a., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Packman Packaging Pvt. Ltd., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Wihuri International Oy. Also, the stand-up pouches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

