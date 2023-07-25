Women Intimate Care Wipes Market is Likely to Garner Revenue of US$ 3.1 billion at a Steady CAGR of 6.7 % by the Year 2031-end: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global women intimate care wipes market was valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2031. Increase in number of working women and rise in awareness about personal hygiene among women are fueling the women intimate care wipes market. These wipes are used to keep bad bacteria away and to promote the growth of good bacteria.



Women’s intimate care wipes are washcloths to be used in the vaginal area for everyday use to prevent infection. These can be used in several situations such as a quick wipe after using a public restroom which does not have a shower, to substitute shower after an intimate contact, and to clean up menstrual leakage.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85727

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.7 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 135 Pages Market Segmentation Tire Type, Tire Size, Application, Sales Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Alliance Tire Group (ATG), Apollo Tyres, Bridgestone Corporation, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, China National Tire & Rubber Co., CEAT Tyres, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., MICHELIN, Nokian Tyres PLC., Pirelli & C SpA., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Titan International, Inc., Trelleborg AB, Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Awareness about Hygiene Fueling Market Development – Female hygiene is considered a private matter globally. In developed countries, women and girls have adequate education and resources, which enables them to be hygienic. On the other hand, in developing countries, lack of education and limited access to hygiene care products lead to high incidence of ill-health and infection in the vaginal area.

Various organizations across the world are creating awareness about the importance of good hygiene. This includes providing information about various products related to intimate care. UNICEF’s Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) program provides useful information about the adoption of intimate care products among women and adolescent girls.

Several other non-profit organizations are working toward awareness programs and feminine hygiene education. For instance, Femme International’s Feminine Health Management program is working toward providing school girls with the education and hygiene products to stay healthy and safe in school.

Public schools across the world are playing a key role in educating adolescent girls about personal hygiene. They are providing free feminine hygiene products in restrooms to adopt personal hygiene practices. These initiatives are expected to spur market growth in the next few years.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85727<ype=S

Growth of E-commerce Sector – Increase in penetration of Internet and rise in adoption of smartphones have led to expansion of the e-commerce sector in the past few years. E-commerce offers a wide range of goods to consumers as opposed to limited range offered by offline retailers. Hence, growth of the e-commerce sector is fueling market expansion.

Manufacturers of women intimate care wipes are tying up with online stores and developing their websites to reach a larger consumer base. Increase in the number of e-portals offers promising growth potential for the market.

Growth Drivers

Rise in awareness about importance of personal hygiene is fueling the women intimate care wipes market

Availability of a large product range in the expanding e-commerce sector augments market growth

Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to account for the leading share of the global market during the forecast period. Rise in the population of working women and substantial awareness about personal hygiene are fueling market statistics in the region. Presence of prominent feminine wipe manufacturers & suppliers and rise in investment in R&D on improved products are also boosting market dynamics in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in working women population and rise in awareness about the importance of personal hygiene are boosting market size in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The global industry is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous global and regional players. Large companies are investing significantly in R&D activities for the development of natural intimate cleansing wipes.

Prominent players in the women intimate care wipes market include BeBodywise, Guy & O’Neill Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Unicharm Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Kimberly Clark, and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85727

The global women intimate care wipes market has been segmented as follows:

Global Women Intimate Care Wipes Market, by Type

Regular wipes

Sanitary Wipes

Global Women Intimate Care Wipes Market, by Material

Cotton

Wool

Others



Global Women Intimate Care Wipes Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Global Women Intimate Care Wipes Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com