Decentralized, Non-custodial & borderless On and Off Ramp Solution ByBarter, set to give Independence to DeFi & DeX

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ByBarter, a decentralized, non-custodial, and borderless platform built on blockchain technology, provides independence to DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and DEXs (Decentralized Exchange). It allows users of self-custody wallets to directly fund and withdraw from their wallets without relying on centralized exchanges. This addresses the dependence of decentralized cryptocurrencies on centralized exchanges and facilitates access to crypto for the world's unbanked populations. ByBarter comprises three main components: a decentralized crypto on and off-ramp solution, a MarketVerse for purchasing goods and services using crypto, and a WalletBank allowing crypto spending with Master or Visa cards directly from self-custody wallets. The project's native token is BYB, serving as the governance token within the ecosystem.



Understanding ByBarter’s Unique Features

The platform offers several unique features to enable secure and independent transactions. Its non-custodial architecture allows users to retain full control of their keys and coins by using any self-custody wallets of their choice. ByBarter incorporates sale offer creation, intelligent escrow, in-DAPP chat, dispute resolution, user rating, anti-fraud, and order completion tracking systems, aiming to enhance the user experience for decentralized crypto enthusiasts.

Evaluating the Project's Potential

The project's potential for growth is supported by its innovative approach, strong community backing, and multi-chain compatibility. Currently partnered with Coinstore, Gotbit and Selfcustodial Bank, ByBarter continuously gains traction, and plans to collaborate with prominent DeFi and DEX projects like Pancakeswap and Uniswap, as well as leading launchpads such as Polkastarter and popular self-custody wallets like Ledger, Trustwallet, and Metamask. These partnerships provide users with a decentralized on and off-ramp solution, ensuring their security and a completely decentralized experience during transactions.

ByBarter's entrance into the P2P (peer-to-peer) space is significant, currently offering a zero-fee platform where users only pay the gas fees prescribed by the blockchain on which they conduct transactions. This contrasts with closed platforms like LocalBitcoins and Paxful, which implement percentage-based transaction fees.

The project's presales are scheduled for August 2023, and potential investors are encouraged to keep an eye on ByBarter to become early investors. The platform's official project links include its website, Twitter, Telegram, and Instagram. ByBarter's innovation and community support position it as a promising player in the DeFi and DEX arena, providing a seamless and secure decentralized crypto experience for its users.