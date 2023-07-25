False Eyelashes Market to Surpass 2.52 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Focus on Beauty and Self-Care

Westford, USA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the false eyelashes market has experienced a notable upsurge, driven primarily by women's increasing willingness to invest substantially in cosmetics. The growing focus on beauty and self-care has led to a surge in expenditure on high-end cosmetics, and false eyelashes have emerged as a significant component of the global market.

Fashion-conscious individuals often turn to false eyelashes to enhance and amplify their natural lashes, adding strength and thickness. These products have become increasingly popular in the beauty industry owing to the growing awareness among customers regarding the wide range of grooming options available. Presently, cosmetic companies collaborate with fashion icons and influencers to launch premium eyelash products, further fueling the expansion of the false eyelashes market.

Prominent Players in the False Eyelashes Market

Ardell

Revlon

MAC Cosmetics

Kiss Products

Esqido

Huda Beauty

Lilly Lashes

Velour Lashes

Tarte Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics

Eylure

KISS Beauty Products

Blink Lash Store

Sephora Collection

Makeup Geek

Morphe

Lashify

L’Oréal S.A.

Non-Store-Based Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Convenience

The non-store-based segment in the false eyelashes market is expected to experience rapid growth faster during the forecast period. This surge in popularity can be attributed to the convenience and ease these channels offer customers.

The markets in the North America have emerged as the dominant player in the false eyelashes market, primarily driven by the continuous advancements in technological cosmetics. As cosmetic technologies evolve, the region has witnessed a substantial increase in consumers' adoption and use of false eyelashes.

Individual Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Unique Preferences of Customers

The individual segment in the false eyelashes market is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 6.6%. Individual false eyelashes cater to the unique preferences of customers, offering both single and flared forms that can create a natural yet dramatic look, depending on the wearer's inclination.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to witness the most rapid growth in the false eyelashes market, with a projected CAGR of 6.6%. This substantial expansion can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing consumer awareness of evolving beauty trends and the availability of innovative and effective products in key markets such as India, China, South Korea, and the Philippines.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the false eyelashes market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the False Eyelashes Market

In 2022, Levi Lashes made a significant stride in the beauty industry by introducing their latest innovation, the Plant Fiber Lashes Biodegradable False Eyelashes. This groundbreaking product enhances the wearer's beauty and reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness. With an accompanying Eco-Friendly lashes package, Levi Lashes demonstrated their dedication to reducing the environmental impact of their products.

The fashion world was excited as renowned fashion star Jenna Lyons launched her brand "Loveseen" in 2022. Loveseen quickly gained recognition for its unique and distinctive designs of artificial eyelashes. Offering various options in terms of lengths, hues, and shapes, the brand catered to diverse customer preferences, making it a popular choice among beauty enthusiasts looking for a touch of elegance and creativity in their eye makeup.

Key Questions Answered in False Eyelashes Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

