Rover Metals to Pursue Plan of Operations at Its Let’s Go Lithium Project, NV, USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) (“Rover” or the “Company”) has been notified by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management that it must complete a plan of operations prior to commencing any exploration drilling at its Let’s Go Lithium (“LGL”) project in rural Nevada.



Starting this week, the Company will begin to interview suitable environmental consulting firms to assist the Company with its Plan of Operations For Exploration and any necessary environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”). The NEPA process will include public engagement. The Company will provide an updating release once it has engaged an environmental consulting firm.

Let’s Go Lithium Underlying Option Agreement

The vendor of the LGL project, GenGold2, LLC, has agreed to give certain concessions with regards to the timing and the amounts of future option payments as a result of the BLM requirement. An updating news release will be provided once the company has amended its Option Agreement for the LGL project.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states “the LGL claims adjoin Lhoist North America’s (“Lhoist’s”) Amargosa Valley Specialty Clays Mine. Lhoist’s mining activity in the area dates back to 1972. To the best of management’s knowledge, there have been no negative environmental impacts from over 50 years of specialty clay mining in the area. Our management team, including myself, will be planning townhalls and community engagement sessions as we progress through the NEPA process.”

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada.

