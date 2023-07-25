Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 29

English Danish

Company announcement no. 45

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 29, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,585,000 174,472,890 17 jul 2023 12,000 104.44 1,253,280 18 jul 2023 13,000 104.19 1,354,470 19 jul 2023 12,000 104.22 1,250,640 20 jul 2023 13,000 104.17 1,354,210 21 jul 2023 14,000 104.42 1,461,880 Total week 29 64,000 6,674,480 Total accumulated 1,649,000 181,147,370

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,724,786 treasury shares, equal to 1.43 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

