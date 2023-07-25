Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market to Worth USD 5.26 Bn by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unmanned ground vehicles market size was valued at USD 2.66 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 3.07 billion in 2023 to USD 5.26 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% over the study period. The surge is on account of the growing product adoption in carrying supplies, assisting in explosive deactivation, and in the defense sector.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Report:

BAE Systems (U.K.)

Aselsan A.S. (Turkey)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

L3 Harris Technology, Inc (U.S.)

Oshkosh Defense LLC (An Oshkosh Corporation Company) (U.S.)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Teledyne FLIR LLC. (U.S.)

QinetiQ (U.K.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 5.26 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 3.07 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Platform

By Solution

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Autonomous Systems for Defense and Commercial Applications to Propel Market Development

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Market Growth Propelled by Soaring Investments in Strengthening Armed Forces

The Russia-Ukraine war led various countries to strengthen their defense forces. Several countries in Europe enhanced their defense expenditure. The war also recorded an upsurge in the deliveries of next-generation remote control UGVs to Ukraine from NATO countries. These factors are expected to augur well for the market, propelling industry expansion over the forthcoming years.

Segments:

EOD UGVs Segment to Register Notable Upsurge Considering Rising Product Deployment

Based on type, the market is categorized into combat UGV, combat support UGV, reconnaissance UGV, ISR UGV, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) UGV. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) UGV segment is estimated to register a dominating share, exhibiting substantial expansion over the study period. The surge is impelled by the increasing explosive disposal demand across various regions.

Tracked UGVs Segment to Record Considerable Expansion Owing to Growing Number of Procurement Contracts

By mobility, the market for unmanned ground vehicles is fragmented into wheeled, legged, tracked, and hybrid. The tracked segment is poised to register appreciable expansion over the study period. The upsurge is credited to the soaring defense expenditure and procurement of next-generation tracked UGVs.

Small (10-200 lbs) Segment to Depict Substantial Surge Driven by Soaring Product Demand

On the basis of size, the market is subdivided into small (10-200 lbs), medium (200 - 500 lbs), large (500 - 1000 lbs), very large (1000- 2000 lbs), and extremely large (>2000 lbs). The small (10-200 lbs) segment is estimated to register considerable expansion over the projected period. The surge is driven by the escalating demand for small and lightweight robots for commercial and military applications.

Based on geography, the market for unmanned ground vehicles is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage:

The report gives an analysis of the vital trends driving the global business scenario over the forecast period. It further provides an insight into the major drivers augmenting the market share over the coming years. In addition, the report gives an overview of the key strategies adopted by leading companies for establishing a strong market footing.

Drivers and Restraints:

Soaring Autonomous Systems Demand for Commercial and Defense Applications

One of the major factors boosting the unmanned ground vehicles market growth is the soaring product demand from the commercial and defense sectors. Autonomous vehicles are deployed in the agriculture sector for irrigation management, mechanical weeding, soil sampling, precision spraying, and crop harvesting.

However, reliability and bandwidth-related issues and reductions in the defense budgets of some countries could hamper market growth to a considerable extent.

Regional Insights:



North America to Ace the Market Impelled by Rising Military Spending

North America accounted for a dominating share in the market. The region has recorded the highest defense budget, owing to which the North America unmanned ground vehicles market share is expected to exhibit lucrative expansion over the projected period.

The Asia Pacific market is poised to grow at a commendable rate over the study period. The upsurge is due to an escalation in the defense budgets of China and India.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Qualitative Insights-Impact of Russia/Ukraine War on Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Impact of Russia/Ukraine War on Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Segmental Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Combat UAGV Combat Support UAGV Reconnaissance UAGV ISR UAGV Explosive Ordnance Disposal UAGV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast –By Mobility Wheeled Tracked Hybrid Legged Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size Small (10-200 lbs) Medium (200-500 lbs) Large (500-1000 lbs) Very Large (1000-2000 lbs) Extremely Large (> 2000 lbs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Mode of Operation Tethered Teleoperated Autonomous Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System Payload Controller System Navigation System Power System Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Military Commercial Law Enforcement Federal Law Enforcement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued...!



Competitive Landscape:

Major Market Players Formulate New Strategies to Gain Strong Footing

Eminent market participants are devising new strategies for establishing a strong foothold in the industry. Some of the adopted initiatives comprise merger agreements, collaborations, and the formation of alliances. Besides, companies are also keen to invest in research and development activities for securing a competitive edge in the market.

Key Industry Development:

January 2022 – QinetiQ signed a five-year sales agreement with Velodyne Lidar, Inc. for its sensors. QinetiQ selected Velodyne’s sensors to provide perception and mapping capabilities across its Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) portfolio. QinetiQ will use Velodyne Lidar’s next-generation sensors as part of its open architecture approach to unmanned systems.

