Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market to Worth USD 5.26 Bn by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unmanned ground vehicles market size was valued at USD 2.66 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 3.07 billion in 2023 to USD 5.26 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% over the study period. The surge is on account of the growing product adoption in carrying supplies, assisting in explosive deactivation, and in the defense sector.
Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market, 2023-2030”.
List of Key Players Mentioned in the Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Report:
- BAE Systems (U.K.)
- Aselsan A.S. (Turkey)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)
- General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)
- L3 Harris Technology, Inc (U.S.)
- Oshkosh Defense LLC (An Oshkosh Corporation Company) (U.S.)
- Rheinmetall AG (Germany)
- Teledyne FLIR LLC. (U.S.)
- QinetiQ (U.K.)
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Attributes
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Forecast CAGR
|8.0%
|2030 Value Projection
|USD 5.26 Billion
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 3.07 Billion
|Historical Data
|2019-2021
|No. of Pages
|200
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
|Segments Covered
|
|Regions Covered
|
|Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Growth Drivers
|Growing Demand for Autonomous Systems for Defense and Commercial Applications to Propel Market Development
Russia-Ukraine War Impact:
Market Growth Propelled by Soaring Investments in Strengthening Armed Forces
The Russia-Ukraine war led various countries to strengthen their defense forces. Several countries in Europe enhanced their defense expenditure. The war also recorded an upsurge in the deliveries of next-generation remote control UGVs to Ukraine from NATO countries. These factors are expected to augur well for the market, propelling industry expansion over the forthcoming years.
Segments:
EOD UGVs Segment to Register Notable Upsurge Considering Rising Product Deployment
Based on type, the market is categorized into combat UGV, combat support UGV, reconnaissance UGV, ISR UGV, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) UGV. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) UGV segment is estimated to register a dominating share, exhibiting substantial expansion over the study period. The surge is impelled by the increasing explosive disposal demand across various regions.
Tracked UGVs Segment to Record Considerable Expansion Owing to Growing Number of Procurement Contracts
By mobility, the market for unmanned ground vehicles is fragmented into wheeled, legged, tracked, and hybrid. The tracked segment is poised to register appreciable expansion over the study period. The upsurge is credited to the soaring defense expenditure and procurement of next-generation tracked UGVs.
Small (10-200 lbs) Segment to Depict Substantial Surge Driven by Soaring Product Demand
On the basis of size, the market is subdivided into small (10-200 lbs), medium (200 - 500 lbs), large (500 - 1000 lbs), very large (1000- 2000 lbs), and extremely large (>2000 lbs). The small (10-200 lbs) segment is estimated to register considerable expansion over the projected period. The surge is driven by the escalating demand for small and lightweight robots for commercial and military applications.
Based on geography, the market for unmanned ground vehicles is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.
Report Coverage:
The report gives an analysis of the vital trends driving the global business scenario over the forecast period. It further provides an insight into the major drivers augmenting the market share over the coming years. In addition, the report gives an overview of the key strategies adopted by leading companies for establishing a strong market footing.
Drivers and Restraints:
Soaring Autonomous Systems Demand for Commercial and Defense Applications
One of the major factors boosting the unmanned ground vehicles market growth is the soaring product demand from the commercial and defense sectors. Autonomous vehicles are deployed in the agriculture sector for irrigation management, mechanical weeding, soil sampling, precision spraying, and crop harvesting.
However, reliability and bandwidth-related issues and reductions in the defense budgets of some countries could hamper market growth to a considerable extent.
Regional Insights:
North America to Ace the Market Impelled by Rising Military Spending
North America accounted for a dominating share in the market. The region has recorded the highest defense budget, owing to which the North America unmanned ground vehicles market share is expected to exhibit lucrative expansion over the projected period.
The Asia Pacific market is poised to grow at a commendable rate over the study period. The upsurge is due to an escalation in the defense budgets of China and India.
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Latest technological Advancements
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Qualitative Insights-Impact of Russia/Ukraine War on Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles
- Impact of Russia/Ukraine War on Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles
- Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030
- Key Findings / Segmental Definitions
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Combat UAGV
- Combat Support UAGV
- Reconnaissance UAGV
- ISR UAGV
- Explosive Ordnance Disposal UAGV
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast –By Mobility
- Wheeled
- Tracked
- Hybrid
- Legged
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size
- Small (10-200 lbs)
- Medium (200-500 lbs)
- Large (500-1000 lbs)
- Very Large (1000-2000 lbs)
- Extremely Large (> 2000 lbs)
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Mode of Operation
- Tethered
- Teleoperated
- Autonomous
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System
- Payload
- Controller System
- Navigation System
- Power System
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Military
- Commercial
- Law Enforcement
- Federal Law Enforcement
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
TOC Continued...!
Competitive Landscape:
Major Market Players Formulate New Strategies to Gain Strong Footing
Eminent market participants are devising new strategies for establishing a strong foothold in the industry. Some of the adopted initiatives comprise merger agreements, collaborations, and the formation of alliances. Besides, companies are also keen to invest in research and development activities for securing a competitive edge in the market.
Key Industry Development:
January 2022 – QinetiQ signed a five-year sales agreement with Velodyne Lidar, Inc. for its sensors. QinetiQ selected Velodyne’s sensors to provide perception and mapping capabilities across its Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) portfolio. QinetiQ will use Velodyne Lidar’s next-generation sensors as part of its open architecture approach to unmanned systems.
