Reproductive Endocrinologist Eric Han, M.D., Joins Texas Fertility Center San Antonio

San Antonio, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Fertility Center (TFC) is pleased to announce that reproductive endocrinologist Eric Han, M.D., is joining its San Antonio office. Dr. Han is dedicated to bringing comprehensive fertility care to patients in the San Antonio area, and to those who visit the clinic from around the United States and international locations.

According to Texas Fertility Center Medical Director Kaylen Silverberg, M.D., “We are proud to serve the women and men who come to see us from the San Antonio area, from throughout the United States, and from countries around the world. Every Texas Fertility Center patient from each of our seven locations is important to us, and each person receives our finest personalized care. Dr. Han provides compassionate, skilled fertility care, and he will make a great addition to our highly professional San Antonio team.”

Eric Han, M.D., attended the University of Connecticut School of Medicine for his medical training. He completed his internship and residency at Yale School of Medicine. There, he served as chief resident and received the Yale School of Medicine Society of Laparoscopic Surgeons Outstanding Resident Award for his expertise in minimally invasive surgery. He stayed at Yale School of Medicine to complete his fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

While at Yale, Dr. Han performed a variety of research projects and published several journal articles and book chapters. His research and writing encompassed an array of medical topics, including many vital areas of fertility care such as oocyte preservation and endometriosis.

The problems that cause infertility in men and women are varied and complex. As a highly trained reproductive endocrinologist, Eric Han, M.D., provides patients with all the comprehensive services that Texas Fertility Center San Antonio offers, helping people move beyond the frustration of infertility to the joy of parenthood. As with all TFC physicians, Dr. Han’s clinical work will be supported by TFC’s partner IVF lab services company, Ovation® Fertility.

Dr. Han is proud to join the Texas Fertility Center team. He says, “I’m looking forward to working with the tremendous staff, including the physicians, nurses and support staff, at Texas Fertility Center San Antonio. Together, we can add to the more than 25,000 babies that the practice has already brought into the world. It’s an honor and a privilege to work with this great group of people to provide the finest fertility care.”

Eric Han, M.D., is now accepting new patients at Texas Fertility Center San Antonio.

About Texas Fertility Center

Texas Fertility Center (TFC), one of the nation’s leading full-service infertility practices, provides advanced infertility and reproductive endocrinology services to patients throughout Texas, the southwestern United States and the Americas. Since 1980, TFC has been recognized nationally for outstanding pregnancy rates, leading-edge laboratory procedures and innovative research programs. For more information, please visit www.txfertility.com .

