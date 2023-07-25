United Kingdom Blood Bags Market 2017-2027 by Product, Type, Volume, Material, End-User & Region

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Blood Bags Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Kingdom Blood Bags market stood at USD 10.63 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of road accidents taking place nationwide. 1516 people lost their lives in 2020 on UK roads. This number is expected to further rise in the near future because of the growing number of vehicles around the road and the growing carelessness amongst youngsters. These accidents can lead to severe blood loss, which needs to be met as soon as possible in order to save the patient's life.



Another reason for sudden accidents occurring in the United Kingdom is drink-driving. Although the UK has stringent laws against drinking and driving, such accidents occur. These incidents can have a very brutal outcome of either hemorrhage or a very severe head injury. These can demand blood in huge amounts, hence increasing the demand for blood bags in the country.



Increasing Fatal Injuries in the United Kingdom



Work-related accidents, for example, a fall from height, getting hit by a moving vehicle, contact with a moving machinery or getting trapped by something collapsing or overturning, can take a sour turn if ignored and not treated in a timely manner. These work-related injuries are often fatal and can cause severe blood loss resulting in death. The United Kingdom experienced 29 fatal injuries because of fall from height which was nearly 24% of all worker deaths over the year 2021-22. 23 injuries happened by getting struck by a moving vehicle which represented a 19% of the total number of deaths over the year. These fatal injuries can take place at numerous industries like construction sites, manufacturing sites, administrative and support services, agriculture, forestry, and fishing areas leading to sudden blood loss or hemorrhage. Thus, raising the demand for blood bags in the United Kingdom.



Prevalence of Alzheimer's in the United Kingdom



One of the most common neurodegenerative disorders is Alzheimer's for which no treatment is available till date. Memorial, behavioural and thinking problems are created with Alzheimer's. But recent research has displayed successful results after the administration of young blood products like plasma. June 2022 has recorded the highest number of deaths from Alzheimer's and dementia in England reporting to be 10.8% of all the deaths. With slow diagnosis rates and moderate early-stage symptoms, it becomes difficult to reach an exact number of how many people are living with this condition, but according to a study by Alzheimer's Research UK, there are 944,000 people in the United Kingdom suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia and this figure is estimated to rise.



Therefore, an increase in Alzheimer's patients in the country will result in increased demand for plasma transfusions and hence call-in demand for more blood bags in the nation.



Growing Cases of Ischemic Heart Diseases (IHD)



Ischemic heart diseases, otherwise called coronary heart diseases, is the second leading cause of death in the United Kingdom. According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), there are approximately 7.6 million people in the UK who are experiencing a heart or circulatory disease and although, with better survival rates from heart and circulatory incidents in the aging and growing population of the country, these numbers will still experience a raise.



A constant leap in subjects with ischemic heart diseases in the UK will ultimately lead to more heart by-pass surgeries and heart transplants, that will eventually lead to an upsurge in demand for blood and hence, blood bags. This will aid the growth of United Kingdom Blood Bags market.



National Health Services Blood and Transplant Schemes



In order to increase support for donation among Black, Asian, mixed-race, and minority ethnic communities in UK, NHS Blood and Transplant has committed to implementing the Community Investment Scheme. The program provides funding to organizations that promote community involvement, religious observance, and spread awareness. Because of their expertise, local presence, and ability to accomplish these aims, reputable local organizations are recognized as being capable. It attempts to address the dearth of ethnically matched stem cell donors as well as the paucity of Black blood donors, whose blood is required to treat diseases like sickle cell, and the lack of ethnically matched organs for people awaiting a transplant in all BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) groups. This scheme will help create consciousness amongst people and encourage them to come and donate blood, thereby, promoting the United Kingdom Blood Bags market.



Market Segmentation



The United Kingdom Blood Bags market is segmented based on product, type, volume, material, end-user, regional distribution and competitive landscape. Based on Product, the market can be fragmented into Single Blood Bag, Triple Blood Bag, Double Blood Bag, Quadruple Blood Bag and Penta Blood Bag. Based on Type, the market can be split into Collection Bag and Transfer Bag. Based on Volume, the market can be divided into 450ml, 350ml, 150ml, 100ml, 250ml and Others. Based on Material, the market can be segmented into PVC, PET, and Others. Based on End-User, the market can be classified into Hospitals and Clinics, Blood Banks, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others.

