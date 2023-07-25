Global Missile Defense System Market Report (2023 to 2027) Featuring Key Players, Growth Analysis, and Market Trends

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Missile Defense System Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides valuable insights into the missile defense system market, covering key players, market size, growth trends, and future projections.

Major Players and Companies Covered:

The missile defense system market includes prominent players like BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Rheinmetall, Boeing, Saab AB, Aerojet Rocketdyne, BrahMos Aerospace, and Israel Aerospace Industries. These leading companies contribute significantly to the market's growth and offer a diverse range of missile defense system components, including satellite sensors, interceptors, and command and control systems.

Market Overview and Growth Analysis:

The global missile defense system market witnessed significant growth, expanding from $25.65 billion in 2022 to $28.73 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The market's growth was influenced by various factors, including geopolitical events such as the Russia-Ukraine war, which impacted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic sanctions, commodity price surges, and supply chain disruptions led to inflation across goods and services, affecting several markets worldwide. The missile defense system market is projected to continue growing and is expected to reach $43.84 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 11.1%.

Market Scope and Coverage:

The missile defense system market covers a wide range of technologies, including fire control systems, weapon systems, countermeasure systems, and command and control systems. The systems cater to various domains, such as ground, air, marine, and space, with different ranges, including short, medium, and long. Additionally, the market addresses different threat types, such as subsonic missiles, supersonic missiles, and hypersonic missiles. Geographically, the report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, focusing on major countries like the USA, UK, China, Russia, India, and more.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technological Advancements:

A key trend in the missile defense system market is the rise in developments and increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI). AI is revolutionizing the defense industry by enhancing decision-making and improving the efficiency of various defense systems. Companies like Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have launched AI-powered sea breaker missiles, showcasing the industry's focus on integrating AI and advanced algorithms to develop fifth-generation weapon systems.

Notable Acquisitions:

In July 2020, BAE Systems acquired Collins Aerospace's military global positioning system (GPS) business, fortifying its technology-based offerings and contributing to the U.S. Department of Defense's capabilities.

Markets Covered and Data Segmentation:

The report segments the market based on technology, domain, range, and threat type. Technology categories include fire control systems, weapon systems, countermeasure systems, and command and control systems. Domains consist of ground, air, marine, and space, while range options include short, medium, and long. Moreover, the market addresses various threat types, such as subsonic missiles, supersonic missiles, and hypersonic missiles.

The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, and highlights countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.73 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $43.84 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global





