Global Acupuncture Needles Market Size To Grow USD 596 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 9.5%

New York, United States , July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acupuncture Needles Market Size is to grow from USD 240 Million in 2022 to USD 596 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2210

Acupuncture is particularly effective in treating and relieving pain caused by chronic diseases. Furthermore, the risk of major side effects is decreased when compared to other medications. Acupuncture needles are tiny, sterile needles used in the practice of acupuncture, which is a sort of traditional Chinese medicine. These needles are unique from other types of needles, such as hypodermic needles used for injections or blood drawing. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes is hastening market expansion. According to World Health Organization (WHO) forecasts, the prevalence of diabetes in low- and middle-income countries will be greater in 2021 than in high-income countries. Furthermore, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that 537 million people aged 20 to 79 would have diabetes in 2021. Furthermore, because diabetic children are vulnerable to issues, the rising number of type 1 diabetes patients, mostly children, and adolescents, will fuel market expansion. Furthermore, certain market competitors are concentrating on R&D operations to develop novel acupuncture needles.

The growing prevalence of hypertension and diabetes are also important factors driving the increased demand for acupuncture. In addition, the number of treatments performed has increased in response to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. The majority of surgical wounds are large and deep, as well as painful. In such cases, acupuncture provides both physical and emotional healing to patients. It also helps cure post-surgical trauma, which is fuelling global demand for this operation. As a consequence, the rising number of operations is expected to boost demand for acupuncture treatments, bolstering the acupuncture needle market's development. Furthermore, in certain cases, other forms of stimulation are used over acupuncture points instead of needles. Heat (moxibustion), pressure (acupressure), friction, suction (cupping), and electromagnetic energy impulses are only a few examples. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are among the most often used medications, having several uses in muscle and back pain. Adoption of alternative therapies and medications (such as NSAIDs) to alleviate or relieve headaches, tight muscles, arthritis, and other aches and pains is a key challenge hindering market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 131 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the, " Global Acupuncture Needles Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Disposable Needles, Non-Disposable Needles), By Material (Stainless Steel, Gold, Silver), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032". Get Detailed Report Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2210

The disposable needles segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global acupuncture needles market is segmented into disposable needles and non-disposable needles. Among all segments, disposable needles have the highest revenue share during the forecast period. The segment's growth is largely driven by the product's multiple benefits, such as the low risk of disease transmission from one patient to another and low cost. Furthermore, owing to safety concerns and simplicity of availability, the majority of healthcare practitioners advocate for the usage of disposable goods. As a result, considerable sector expansion is anticipated during the forecast period.

The stainless-steel segment is dominating the largest market growth over the forecast period.

The global acupuncture needles market is segmented by material into stainless steel, gold, and silver. Among these divisions, stainless steel dominates the market due to its ease of availability and low cost. Furthermore, in comparison to other needles, the bulk of the major rivals sell stainless steel needles all over the world.

The hospital segment is influencing the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global acupuncture needles market is divided into hospitals and clinics based on end users. The hospital segment leads the market because the increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers, which are the key drivers of sector development. Furthermore, the growing number of surgical wounds as a result of the increasing number of procedures is propelling the market growth. Because acupuncture therapy helps to alleviate the pain caused by SSI wounds, such factors may boost sector growth over the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2210

Asia Pacific influencing the largest market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will dominate considerable market growth during the projection period, due to the existence of rising nations such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate considerable market growth throughout the projection period. Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medicine that is widely used in both China and Japan. Furthermore, the rapidly growing medical tourism industry in these countries may be tied to the region's rising need for acupuncture therapy.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Acupuncture Needles Market include 3B SCIENTIFIC GMBH, AcuMedic Ltd., Asia-med GmbH, SEIRIN, Dana Medical Co., Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd., Suzhou Hualun Medical Appliance Co., Ltd., WUXI JIAJIAN MEDICAL DEVICES CO., LTD., Suzhou Zhongjing Life & Science Technology Co., Ltd., Shinylink (Shanghai) Industrial Inc., and Among Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2210

Browse Related Reports

Global Multiplex Assay Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Protein Based Multiplex Assays, Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assay, and Other Multiplex Assays), By Product (Consumables and Software), By Technology (Flow Cytometry, Fluorescence Detection, Luminescenc, Multiplex Real-time PCR, & Other Technologies), By Application (R&D and Clinical Diagnostics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/multiplex-assay-market

Global Lancets Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Safety Lancets, Standard Lancets, & Specialty Lancets), Gauge Size (28, 30, & 33), By Application (Blood Glucose Testing, Hemoglobin Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Coagulation Testing, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/lancets-market

Global Flow Cytometry Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Cell-Based and Bead-Based), By Product (Instruments and Software), By Application (Industrial and Clinical), By End User (Commercial Organizations, Hospitals, Academic Institutes, & Clinical Testing Labs), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/flow-cytometry-market

Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Instruments, Consumables, & Services), By Probe Type (Linear, Convex, & TEE (transesophageal echocardiography) Transducers), By Process (High-Level & Low-Level Disinfection), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/ultrasound-probe-disinfection-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter