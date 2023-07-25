Washing Machine Market Set to Soar Past USD 94.26 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Washing Machine market , increased connected appliances, smart features, Internet of Things (IoT) integration, energy-efficient models, eco-friendly materials, compact and stackable designs, voice control and virtual assistant compatibility, customizable washing cycles, noise reduction technology, water-saving options, app-based controls, remote monitoring and troubleshooting, self-cleaning functions, faster and more efficient wash cycles, specialized cycles for specific fabrics or garments, advanced sensors for load detection and optimization, AI-driven technology for automatic detergent dosing, innovative drum designs for gentler and more effective cleaning, functional and visually appealing are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A washing machine is a home appliance used to wash laundry. It uses water and detergent to clean clothes, and it typically has a cycle that includes agitation, rinsing, and spinning. Washing machines are available in a variety of sizes and features, and they can be front-loading or top-loading.

Prominent Players in Washing Machine Market

AEG

Bosch

Candy

Electrolux

Fisher & Paykel

Haier

Hisense

LG Electronics

Miele

Samsung

Sharp

Siemens

Smeg

Whirlpool

Westinghouse

Zanussi

Front Load Washing Machine Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Front-load washing machines dominated the global market owing to their energy efficiency. It typically uses less water per cycle compared to top-load machines. This water-saving feature aligns with the growing concern for water conservation and can be particularly appealing in regions with water scarcity or high water costs.

Residential is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, residential is the leading segment due to the household demand. In addition, many consumers replace their washing machines after a certain period or upgrade to newer models with advanced features. This replacement and upgrade cycle drives sales within the residential segment.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large Consumer Base

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on consumer base. The region has witnessed a significant growth in the middle-class population, leading to increased purchasing power and higher disposable incomes. This has increased demand for household appliances, including washing machines. Rapid urbanization in countries like China and India has led to the construction of new residential complexes and increased demand for household appliances. As urban households continue to grow, the demand for washing machines also increases.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Washing Machine market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Washing Machine.

Key Developments in Washing Machine Market

In January 2023, Whirlpool Corporation acquired Candy Group for €1.2 billion. Candy Group is an Italian manufacturer of home appliances, and this acquisition will give Whirlpool Corporation a stronger position in the European washing machine market.

In February 2023, Haier acquired GE Appliances for $5.4 billion. GE Appliances is a subsidiary of General Electric, and this acquisition will give Haier a stronger position in the North American washing machine market.

Key Questions Answered in Washing Machine Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

