Rising Incidences of Eye Disorders Propel Growth in the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market - Forecast 2023-2030

The Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market, valued at USD 4.58 billion in 2022, is estimated to reach USD 5.17 billion in 2023, with a remarkable CAGR of 13.03% during the forecast period. The market is expected to further expand and reach USD 12.20 billion by 2030. Key factors driving this growth include the rising incidences of eye disorders worldwide, an increase in ophthalmic facilities, and growing awareness regarding eye care.

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation on the Market:

The ongoing research on the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market takes into account the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and high inflation. These factors are expected to have significant long-term effects on the market. The report analyzes changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Additionally, it considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pricing variants, import/export, and trading. Furthermore, the report addresses the impact of high inflation on the global economy, with a focus on fiscal policies aimed at measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The research report categorizes the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in the following sub-markets:

Based on Type: The market is studied across OTC and Prescription. Prescription packaging is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period. Based on Material: The market is studied across Glass and Plastic. Glass packaging is expected to witness a substantial market share during the forecast period. Based on Dose: The market is studied across Multi Dose and Single Dose. Multi Dose packaging is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Based on Region: The market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across seven major currencies, including USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. Multiple currency support enables organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. The report considers 2018 to 2021 as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 as the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This analysis allows users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. The vendors are organized into four quadrants: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V), representing varying levels of success.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers insights into the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, companies gain a better understanding of their performance and competition. The analysis highlights the competitiveness, accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits in the market during the studied base year period.

Key Insights and Questions Addressed:

The report provides valuable insights on various aspects of the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market, including:

Market size and forecast

Impact of COVID-19 on the market

Investment opportunities in different segments

Competitive strategic window for market opportunities

Technology trends and regulatory frameworks

Market share of leading vendors

Suitable modes and strategic moves for entering the market

