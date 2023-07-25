Discovering Opportunities: Global IoT in Smart Cities Market - Services and Solutions Forecast 2023-2030

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT in Smart Cities Market by Offering (Services, Solutions), Application (Education, Healthcare, Public Safety) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IoT in Smart Cities Market is poised for substantial growth, with a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) forecasted for the upcoming period.

The market's regional revenue generation is bolstered by robust economic and infrastructure development. Market participants have capitalized on potential opportunities by analyzing patterns related to domestic production, import and export, and consumption. The comprehensive report includes qualitative and quantitative parameters, detailed analysis, and highlights the market's driving and restraining factors.

Key factors impacting the Global IoT in Smart Cities Market

The ongoing research on the Global IoT in Smart Cities Market takes into account the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and high inflation. These factors are expected to have significant long-term effects on the market. The report analyzes changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Additionally, it considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pricing variants, import/export, and trading. Furthermore, the report addresses the impact of high inflation on the global economy, with a focus on fiscal policies aimed at measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The research report categorizes the Global IoT in Smart Cities Market into sub-markets to forecast revenues and analyze trends:

Offering: The market is studied across Services and Solutions. The Solutions segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Services include Consulting, Managed Services, Professional Services, and Support & Maintenance. Application: The market is studied across Education, Healthcare, Public Safety, Smart Building, Smart Citizen Services, Smart Transportation, and Smart Utilities. The Smart Transportation segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Region: The market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Market Statistics and Insights

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across seven major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. Multiple currency support enables organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. The report considers historical years (2018 to 2021), the base year (2022), the estimated year (2023), and forecast years (2024 to 2030).

FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis

The FPNV Positioning Matrix assesses the Global IoT in Smart Cities Market, providing a comprehensive evaluation of vendors based on Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This analysis enables users to make informed decisions according to their specific needs. The vendors are categorized into four quadrants: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V), representing varying levels of success. The Market Share Analysis offers insights into the current state of vendors in the market space, shedding light on competitiveness, accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits during the base year period studied.

Key Insights and Questions Addressed

The report provides valuable insights on various aspects of the Global IoT in Smart Cities Market, answering key questions, including:

Market size and forecast

Impact of COVID-19 on the market

Investment opportunities in different segments

Competitive strategic window for market opportunities

Technology trends and regulatory frameworks

Market share of leading vendors

Suitable modes and strategic moves for entering the market

Key Attributes of the Report

Number of Pages: 188

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value in 2023: USD 5.17 Billion

Forecasted Market Value by 2030: USD 12.2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 13.0%

Regions Covered: Global

Key Companies Mentioned

Arm Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

PTC Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless S.A.

Tech Mahindra Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Toshiba Corporation

