Global IoT Monetization Market to Witness Significant Growth to 2030 - COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and Inflation's Cumulative Impact Assessed

The Global IoT Monetization Market is set to experience substantial growth with a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) forecasted for the upcoming period.
The market's growth is boosted by economic development and significant infrastructure advancements on a regional level. In-depth analysis of domestic production, import and export, and consumption patterns has enabled market participants to identify potential opportunities. The comprehensive report includes qualitative and quantitative parameters, driving and restraining factors, and detailed analysis to highlight market dynamics.
Key factors impacting the Global IoT Monetization Market
The ongoing research on the Global IoT Monetization Market takes into account the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and high inflation.
These factors are expected to have significant long-term effects on the market. The report analyzes changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Additionally, it considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pricing variants, import/export, and trading. Furthermore, the report addresses the impact of high inflation on the global economy, with a focus on fiscal policies aimed at measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
The research report categorizes the Global IoT Monetization Market into sub-markets to forecast revenues and analyze trends:
- Components: The market is studied across Hardware, Service Subscription, and Software. The Service Subscription segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- End-User: The market is studied across Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, BFSI, Construction, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, and Retail & Consumer Goods. The Manufacturing segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- Enterprise Size: The market is studied across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The Small & Medium Enterprises segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- Region: The market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
Market Statistics and Insights
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across seven major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. Multiple currency support enables organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. The report considers historical years (2018 to 2021), the base year (2022), the estimated year (2023), and forecast years (2024 to 2030).
FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis
The FPNV Positioning Matrix assesses the Global IoT Monetization Market, providing a comprehensive evaluation of vendors based on Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This analysis enables users to make informed decisions according to their specific needs. The vendors are categorized into four quadrants: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V), representing varying levels of success. The Market Share Analysis offers insights into the current state of vendors in the market space, shedding light on competitiveness, accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits during the base year period studied.
Key Insights and Questions Addressed
The report provides valuable insights on various aspects of the Global IoT Monetization Market, answering key questions, including:
- Market size and forecast
- Impact of COVID-19 on the market
- Investment opportunities in different segments
- Competitive strategic window for market opportunities
- Technology trends and regulatory frameworks
- Market share of leading vendors
- Suitable modes and strategic moves for entering the market
Key Attributes of the Report
- Number of Pages: 188
- Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030
- Estimated Market Value in 2023: USD 5.17 Billion
- Forecasted Market Value by 2030: USD 12.2 Billion
- Compound Annual Growth Rate: 13.0%
- Regions Covered: Global
Key Companies Mentioned
- Amdocs Limited
- Aria Systems, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Infosys Limited
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machine Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Netcracker Technology Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- PTC, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Thales Group
