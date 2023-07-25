Data Center Cooling Market Forecast 2032-2028: Key Players Include Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ and Vertiv

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2032-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2022 to 2028.

To keep up with the ever-changing market demands and improve energy consumption, data center operators and vendors are relentlessly innovating cooling technologies. Collaborations between companies like ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and PTT Digital Solutions aim to leverage cold energy from LNG regasification to reduce energy consumption.

Other advancements, such as OVHCloud's hybrid liquid cooling technology and Chindata's waterless cooling system, offer sustainable and efficient cooling solutions, reducing both CAPEX and power consumption.

Key Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Heat management is a crucial concern for data centers as it can lead to equipment failure and data loss. Thus, it is imperative to implement effective cooling systems to regulate the temperature of processors and peripherals.

Data centers follow cooling standards that dictate the design, adoption, and operation of cooling systems and equipment to ensure optimal cooling. ASHRAE provides industry-standard guidelines and recommendations for installing these cooling systems.

Operators seek cost-effective and sustainable solutions to improve their cooling systems while conserving space and reducing power consumption.

Hybrid liquid cooling, plant-based immersion, waterless, and river water cooling are some of the efficient solutions in the data center cooling market that operators are considering reducing their CAPEX and OPEX.

CRAC and CRAH units dominate the cooling systems market, accounting for around 35% of the overall data center cooling market share. CRAH units are becoming increasingly popular among operators as they operate without a compressor, resulting in higher efficiency and lower power consumption than CRAC units. This makes them an excellent choice for operators looking to incorporate sustainability into their facilities and is expected to drive the market for CRAH units during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

KEY TRENDS

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence

The data center market is experiencing significant growth in advanced technology adoption, particularly AI and ML. Countries across the globe have substantially started adopting AI for several operations. For instance-

The UK government proposed the Digital Information and Data Protection Bill and pro-innovation AI regulations, investing USD 2.63 billion in AI since 2014.

Italy released its National AI Strategy to improve public administration through AI and digital transformation.

In Brazil, 25% of large enterprises use AI and ML technologies.

The Australian government invested USD 30 million to support AI research transfer to small and medium-sized businesses.

Liquid cooling is the most popular cooling technology in HPC data centers supporting AI and ML workloads. In the forecast period, liquid immersion cooling will become the industry standard in the data center cooling market due to its ability to improve energy efficiency, scalability, and speed. This trend will likely shift away from traditional cooling methods associated with high energy consumption costs, significant carbon footprint, and excessive water usage.

Growing Rack Power Density

Rack power density is increasing due to technologies such as AI and ML, which require high levels of processing, with AI servers requiring 1kW/rack unit.

HPC systems have setups running between 20-40 kW/rack, with deployments reaching up to 50 kW/rack.

Efficient cooling technologies, mainly liquid cooling systems, must keep high-density racks running.

The increasing rack power density will drive the adoption of efficient liquid cooling systems to maintain competitiveness in the data center cooling market.

Innovation in Data Center Cooling Technologies

In the rapidly evolving data center market, operators constantly look for innovative and sustainable cooling solutions to meet the growing demand for high-density computing. As a result, vendors constantly research and develop new technologies to help operators keep up with the ever-changing market. For instance-

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and PTT Digital Solutions signed an agreement to investigate using cold energy from LNG regasification to cool a data center in Thailand to reduce energy consumption by 20-30%.

OVHCloud announced the release of a hybrid liquid cooling technology that combines water and dielectric fluid in vertically sealed server tanks, reducing CAPEX and annual power consumption by 7% and 20%, respectively.

Chindata collaborated with Vertiv to launch X-Cooling, a waterless cooling system that achieves a PUE of less than 1.1 and saves around 1.2 million tons of water annually at its Hebei data center.

Vendors investing in developing innovative cooling technologies and offering sustainable and efficient cooling solutions will likely emerge as key players in the data center cooling market.

Operators Reducing Water Usage

Using traditional or legacy cooling methods, a data center with a 1 MW capacity can consume up to 26 million liters of water per year, contributing to water scarcity and severe drought in certain regions. This highlights the urgent need for sustainable and water-efficient cooling solutions in the data center industry.

In response to the growing concerns around water scarcity and sustainability, operators have recognized the need to take a proactive approach to reduce their water consumption and environmental impact. Many operators have committed to becoming water positive in the coming years to achieve this goal.

Amazon Web Services announced its goal to become water positive in November 2022.

Google aims to be water positive by 2030 and to restore 120% of the water consumed by its data centers and offices.

Microsoft and Meta also aim to be water positive by 2030 and to restore more water than they consume on a global scale. For instance, In October 2022, Meta implemented measures to reduce water usage by raising server room temperatures to 32.2C and reducing humidity.

The demand for air-based cooling systems will increase during the forecast period due to low water usage and operational costs.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the data center cooling market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global data center cooling market?

3. Which region holds the most significant global data center cooling market share?

4. What are the key trends in the data center cooling market?

5. Who are the key vendors in the global data center cooling market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 478 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4xlwz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment