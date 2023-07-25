JSC “Latvijas Gāze” statement of suspension of trading in the Company’s shares on July 27, 2023

English Latvian

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” has approached the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange with a request to suspend trading in the Company’s shares due to an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled for July 27, 2023.

The Company’s has asked for trading in shares to be suspended until information on the decisions adopted at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting is published.

On July 24, 2023, based on the request by JSC “Latvijas Gāze”, the Board of Nasdaq Riga adopted a decision to suspend trading in JSC „Latvijas Gāze” (GZE1R, ISIN: LV0000100899) shares as of the start of the July 27, 2023 trading session.

The stock exchange’s decision on the resumption of trading will be announced separately.

Yours sincerely,

AS “Latvijas Gāze”

Board

About JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Founded in 1991, the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia. The company’s shares have been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.