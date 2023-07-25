Liquid Sodium Silicate Market revenue to cross USD 30 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid sodium silicate market size is projected to expand at ~10% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 30 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 11 billion in the year 2022.The growth of the market is influenced by the growing adoption of soaps and detergents owing to the growing awareness of people towards hygiene. In 2021, according to a study conducted in the United States, Salmonella was found in about 15% of sponges in the house, whereas, about 3% on hand and face towels. Hence, hygiene is gaining importance which is boosting demand for soap and detergents. Since. sodium silicate solutions are simple to add to the detergent mixture and assist in maintaining the correct density by managing the viscosity, sodium silicate is employed in detergents and soaps to improve the washing performance.

Additionally, their application has also expanded to the construction industry. In the construction industry, liquid sodium silicate is used on floors made of concrete to harden them, leading to dust-free concrete floors, as well as to shield previous building elements from the damaging effects of moisture. Hence, with the growing construction activities the market demand is also set to boost. For instance, public residential construction investments in the US saw a considerable rise in value between 2002 and 2021. In 2021, the public sector invested about USD 10 billion in residential development projects.

Rising Demand for Paper & Pulp to Boost the Growth of the Liquid Sodium Silicate Market

With the growing production of papers, the market expansion is also estimated to rise. In 2021, about 407 million tonnes of paper and paperboard were consumed worldwide. The anticipated rise in consumption during the next ten years is going to bring it to approximately 475 million tonnes by 2032. Recycling services including deinking, coating, sizing, and bleaching are offered by sodium silicate. Sodium silicates function as a stabilizer when hydrogen peroxide is used to bleach cellulose. Additionally, it aids in repulp and deinking processes carried out on waste and recycled paper as well as the quality of soft and hardwood pulp used to make new paper. Sodium silicates guard against the unnecessary breakdown of fiber stock during the alkaline cook process, which is used to suspend non-fibrous components before deinking paper. As the number of companies recycling paper keeps expanding, so does the demand for sodium silicate.

Liquid Sodium Silicate Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Urbanization is Set to Boost the Growth of the Market in Asia Pacific Region

The liquid sodium silicate market is set to grow at the largest market share by the end of 2035. This could be owing to the rise in urbanization. In the Asia-Pacific area, urbanization remains an important megatrend to watch. More than 2.2 billion people, or 54% of all urban dwellers worldwide, reside in Asia. It is anticipated that 1.2 billion more people would live in metropolitan areas in Asia by 2050, a growth of 50%. Hence, due to this growth in urbanization, the demand for construction activities is also set to rise. Therefore, the market demand in this region for liquid sodium silicate is anticipated to increase.

Rise in Textile Industry to Influence the Growth of the Market in North America Region

The North America liquid sodium silicate market is also anticipated to have a significant share by the end of 2035. The major factor for the market growth in this region is the growing textile industry. In 2022, the U.S. exported about USD 64 billion worth of textiles and clothing. The sodium silicates and metasilicates are utilized in the textile sector for processes including cleaning, wool scouring, bleaching, and dye fixation. The U.S. is the most important nation, with Canada's market share coming in second. Mexico is the smallest of all the nations impacted by the region's growing need for sodium silicate in the building sector, as well as in the detergent and catalyst sectors, tube winding, and paper and pulp production. Numerous large companies that produce sodium silicate are based in the U.S., which helps to support the vibrant consumer market in the area. The increase of the sodium silicate market in North America is also influenced by the expansion of the construction and paper and pulp industries in Mexico.

Liquid Sodium Silicate, Segmentation by Application

Adhesives & Sealants

Cement & Concrete

Detergents

The detergents segment in liquid sodium silicate market is set to generate the largest market revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the segment could be attributed to the growing need to keep public places such as railways and hospitals. For instance, one in 31 hospital patients develops at least one infection related to their medical care on any given day. Moreover, for the purpose of preventing rashness, liquid silicates are employed in cosmetic and shaped soaps. Aluminum, zinc, and certain other alloys used in dishwasher construction corrode due to the usage of phosphates and other chemicals in synthetic detergents. Hence, liquid sodium silicates help to protect it.

Liquid Sodium Silicate, Segmentation by End Use Industry

Construction

Automotive

Chemical

The automotive segment is estimated to have noteworthy growth over the forecast period. This is owing to the growing adoption of automobiles. About 65 million cars had been sold worldwide in 2021, however, the total sales increased to about 66 million in 2022. Liquid sodium silicate is currently employed in the automotive sector as an exhaust system joint and crack sealant for mufflers, resonators, tailpipes, and other exhaust component repairs, both with and without fiberglass reinforcing tapes.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global liquid sodium silicate market that are profiled by PQ Corporation, PPG Industries, Tokuyama Corporation, BASF SE, W.R. Grace & Co., Sinchem Silica Gel Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, CIECH Group, Silmaco NV, and others.

Recent Development in the Market

PQ Corporation stated that it had acquired the specialized chemicals and engineered materials division of Solvay. With this acquisition, PQ Corporation's specialized silicates range is widened, and its market position is strengthened internationally.

PPG Industries has announced a collaboration with a major automaker to create a cutting-edge liquid sodium silicate-based coating for vehicle battery parts. The partnership intends to enhance the safety and performance of batteries in electric vehicles.

