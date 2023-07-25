Phenylketonuria (PKU) Industry Forecast 2023-2032: A Pipeline Consisting of Promising Drugs Anticipated to Change the Treatment Landscape

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phenylketonuria - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth understanding of Phenylketonuria (PKU), its epidemiology, and market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan. Phenylketonuria (PKU) is an inborn metabolic defect that can be detected in early life days through routine newborn screening. It is characterized by the absence or deficiency of an enzyme called phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH), responsible for processing the amino acid phenylalanine.

Key Highlights

Newborn blood testing identifies almost all cases of phenylketonuria, and all 50 states in the United States require newborns to be screened for PKU. Many other countries also routinely screen infants for PKU. The market size of Phenylketonuria (PKU) was estimated to be ~610 million in the 7MM (United States, EU4, and Japan) in 2022 and is expected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032). The pipeline for PKU consists of promising drugs that are anticipated to change the treatment landscape of PKU. Notable pipeline candidates include PTC923 (PTC Therapeutics) and SYNB1934 (Synlogic). The report provides details on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and the current and forecasted 7MM Phenylketonuria (PKU) market size from 2019 to 2032. The market is expected to see the emergence of novel therapies like PTC923 and SYNB1934, which have shown promising safety and efficacy in Phase II trials. The report covers epidemiological data, current and emerging treatment approaches, drug pipeline analysis, market size, and trends, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in the PKU market.

The report also delves into the disease understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and prevalence of Phenylketonuria (PKU) in different geographic regions. It discusses the existing therapies, the emerging pipeline candidates, and their potential impact on the PKU treatment landscape. Additionally, it explores the market access and reimbursement policies for PKU treatments, as well as patient perspectives and unmet needs. This comprehensive analysis can assist stakeholders in making informed decisions and developing effective strategies in the PKU market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

PTC Therapeutics

Synlogic

