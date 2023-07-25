New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tendonitis Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480086/?utm_source=GNW

The global tendonitis treatment market is expected to grow from $204.52 billion in 2022 to $211.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The tendonitis treatment market is expected to reach $246.40 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.87%.



The tendonitis treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing various treatment to relieve pain and reduce irritation in tendinitis such as pain relivers, steroids, platelet rich-plasma, dry needling, compression and elevation, bracing and splinting.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Tendonitis treatment is a method of reducing inflammation of tissue connecting muscles and bones known as tendons. It is used to provide various therapies to restore strength and flexibility to the affected tendons and reduce the inflammation and pain in the affected area.



North America was the largest region in the tendonitis treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of tendonitis treatments are therapeutic treatment, hot and cold therapy, physical therapy, shockwave therapy, and surgical treatment.Therapeutic therapy encompasses a wide range of processes aimed to promote healing and managing specific problems and it is used in tendonitis treatment by providing various therapies such as steroids, surgery, physical therapies, and others to decrease inflammation and pain.



Major condition types are tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, pitcher’s elbow, jumper’s knee, swimmer’s shoulder, and achilles tendonitis, and used by various end-users such as hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare, and others.



The growing prevalence of sports injuries is expected to propel the growth of the tendonitis treatment market going forward.A sports injury is any injury or trauma that occurs during sports or other physical activity; it involves muscles, tendons, ligaments, bones, and joints.



Tendonitis treatment for sports injuries often consists of a combination of rest, pain management, and physical therapy to allow the injured tendon to recover, reduce swelling, and support the affected area. For instance, in 2020, according to the University of Florida Health, a US-based medical network associated with the University of Florida, every year around 40 million children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 17 participate in organized sports in the United States, where there are 4.3 million injuries due to sports and recreational activities within this young group and nearly one-third of all juvenile injuries which sprains (injuries to ligaments), strains (injuries to muscles), and stress fractures (injuries to bones) are by far the most common injuries. Therefore, the growing prevalence of sports injuries is driving the growth of the tendonitis treatment market.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the tendonitis treatment market.Companies operating in the tendonitis treatment market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Stryker Corporation, introduced a new Citrelock Tendon Fixation Device System, to prevent bulk degradation and chronic inflammation.Citrelock is intended to provide fixation without causing tendon damage during implantation and consists of a tendon thread with a resorbable technology called Citregen.



It is composed of citrate, calcium, and phosphate molecules, all of which are necessary for bone anatomy, and it has distinct chemical and mechanical qualities for use in orthopedic procedures to provide controlled and homogeneous resorption processes that are intended to prevent bulk degradation and chronic inflammation. It also provides surgeons with strength comparable to cortical bone and modulus comparable to cancellous bone.



In April 2023, Vander-Bend Manufacturing, Inc., a US-based medical technology acquired Omni Components Corporation for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Vander-Bend Manufacturing aims to expand its capabilities in the manufacturing base in the Northeast and Southwest is established. Omni Components Corporation is a US-based manufacturer and service provider of medical products focused on spinal, cardiovascular, and tendon-related surgeries.



The countries covered in the tendonitis treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



