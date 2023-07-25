China Emerges as a Powerhouse - Oral Hygiene Products Market Forecasted to Grow at 8.7% CAGR to 2030

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Hygiene Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Oral Hygiene Products is set to experience significant growth in the post-COVID-19 business landscape.

According to the latest research report, the market, estimated at US$47.4 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.4 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.3% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among the segments analyzed, Toothpaste is expected to record a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching US$37.1 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The Toothbrush segment is also anticipated to grow steadily, readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. oral hygiene products market is estimated at US$12.9 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.7%, reaching a projected market size of US$15.5 Billion by 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with forecasted growth rates of 2.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Germany is also expected to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR within Europe.

The report features a selection of key competitors in the oral hygiene products market, including Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LG Electronics, Inc., Lion Corporation, Philips India Ltd., Procter & Gamble Company, The Himalaya Drug Company, and Unilever PLC.

New for 2023, the report offers special coverage on various global events that could impact the market landscape, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's post-pandemic recovery, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of a recession. Additionally, it provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. The report categorizes players' market presence across multiple geographies as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial, and offers access to online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, digital archives, and a Research Platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Looking ahead to 2023, the global economy faces multiple interlocking challenges and crises. Uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war's impact on global instability, coupled with lingering inflation concerns, may impact consumer confidence and spending. Governments' efforts to combat inflation by raising interest rates could lead to slower job creation and economic activity. Moreover, supply chain disruptions, manufacturing challenges, trade tensions, and the risk of a global recession pose additional risks to various markets. However, businesses and leaders with resilience and adaptability can identify opportunities amidst these challenges.

With an in-depth analysis covering the forecast period from 2020 to 2030, the report delves into market trends, drivers, and consumer preferences in the oral hygiene products market. It highlights the evolving role of Gums as a functional product and the market's demand for innovative gum products with health and medicinal properties. Additionally, the report examines the impact of demographic shifts, urbanization, and economic trends on the market.

The comprehensive report encompasses 212 pages and provides valuable insights into the market's estimated value and forecasted growth, with an estimated market value of US$44.8 Billion in 2020 and a forecasted market value of US$61 Billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.5%. The market analysis covers various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $44.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

LG Electronics, Inc.

Lion Corporation

Philips India Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Company, The

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unilever PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5231po

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment