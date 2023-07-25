New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "POC Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480085/?utm_source=GNW

The global POC medical imaging market is expected to grow from $1.30 billion in 2022 to $1.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The POC medical imaging market is expected to reach $1.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The POC medical imaging market includes revenues earned by entities by providing cloud-based image sharing and storage solutions, training, and support services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The POC medical imaging market also includes sales of handheld ultrasound devices, handheld x-ray devices, handheld ophthalmic devices, mobile MRI and CT scanners, and wireless medical imaging systems which are used in providing imaging services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



POC medical imaging refers to the medical testing with portable or handheld imaging devices in healthcare settings to obtain immediate diagnostic images at the patient’s bedside or point of care, enabling rapid decision-making and treatment planning. It is used to bring imaging to the patient for clinical research.



North America was the largest region in the POC medical imaging market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in POC medical imaging report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main POC medical imaging product types are x-ray, ct, and ultrasound.X-ray refers to a form of electromagnetic radiation that can penetrate materials and is commonly used for medical imaging and security screening.



The various applications are cardiology, gynecology or obstetrics, oncology, orthopedics, neurology, and others used in hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ascs), and home care settings.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the point-of-care medical imaging market going forward.The prevalence of chronic diseases refers to the proportion or number of individuals within a population who are affected by long-lasting health conditions at a given point in time.



This shift has resulted from lifestyle choices, genetic predisposition, environmental factors, and aging populations.Point-of-care medical imaging helps treat chronic diseases by providing timely and on-site diagnostic information, enabling healthcare professionals to monitor disease progression, and guide treatment decisions.



For instance, in September 2022, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based international public health organization, reported that chronic diseases were responsible for 74% of all deaths globally.Each year, around 17 million people die before the age of 70 due to chronic diseases, and 86% of the deaths among these happen in low- and middle-income countries.



Further, chronic diseases are expected to increase to 70% and the global burden of disease to 56% by 2030. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the point-of-care medical imaging market going forward.



Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare are a key trend gaining popularity in the point-of-care medical imaging market.Companies operating in the point-of-care medical imaging market are developing artificial intelligence-integrated point-of-care medical imaging devices and tools to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., a US-based medical technology company, launched an AI-driven point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) system named Venue Fit. Venue Fit offers cardiac imaging for point-of-care settings. This device has features such as scanning tools, a touch screen, and a small footprint. Venue Fit has an AI tool integrated, mainly used by clinicians as a real-time entity framework and integrated quality indicator.



In July 2022, Exo, a US-based health information and handheld ultrasound device manufacturer, acquired Medo AI for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition enables Exo to integrate AI-enabled ultrasound image access technology to simplify POC ultrasound, which enables carers to easily obtain and interpret ultrasound images.



This AI technology enables the diagnosis of common and critical conditions through AI-automated image acquisition and interpretation. Medo AI is a Canada-based AI-driven ultrasound technology developer.



The countries covered in the POC medical imaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



