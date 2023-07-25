Industry Shifts: Mergers & Acquisitions Impacting the Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing Industry 2023-2027

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







This "Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027" report, provides valuable insights into the market's current state and future prospects.

Market Overview:

In 2022, the global Social Sciences & Humanities market generated $4.49 billion in revenue, representing a modest 0.8% increase compared to the previous year's $4.46 billion. This growth can be attributed to the recovery of major competitors who faced temporary revenue declines in 2020-2021. Notably, online content revenue surged by 1.9% in 2022, reaching $1.118 billion.

Market Composition:

Books remained the dominant revenue source, contributing 38% to the market in 2022, followed closely by journals, accounting for 36% of the total revenue in the same year.

Key Categories Covered:

"Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027" offers an in-depth analysis of market trends, landscape, leading competitors, mergers and acquisitions, global forecasts, usage insights, geographical and product format breakdowns, and current industry challenges. It covers essential topics, including economic headwinds impacting the market, the changing role of journals, academic library insights, and global R&D spending.

Leading Competitors:

The report profiles key players in the industry, such as Bloomsbury Publishing, Brill, Cengage, De Gruyter, EBSCO Information Services, Elsevier, Informa, Oxford University Press, Pearson, Peter Lang, ProQuest, Sage Publishing, Springer Nature, and Wiley. These insights allow publishers and investors to assess the competitive landscape and make informed decisions.

Methodology and Data Sources:

The data and findings presented in the report are a result of meticulous research and analysis based on official data from a diverse range of expert sources. These sources include industry executives' interviews, trade associations, government data, specialized industry databases, publishing trade publications, annual reports, SEC filings, company websites and marketing materials, earnings call presentations, industry surveys, conference proceedings, and authoritative sources.

Outlook and Forecasts:

The "Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027" report projects that the total market will reach $4.5 billion in 2023, experiencing a 0.7% growth over 2022. Over the longer term, the macroenvironment is expected to hinder growth, with the scholarly publishing market forecasted to reach $4.67 billion in revenue by 2027, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the 2023-2027 period.

Appealing to Publishers and Investors:

"Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027" serves as an indispensable tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants seeking to comprehend the current market dynamics and anticipate future trends. With more than 20 years of experience covering this industry, the analyst provides a knowledgeable perspective enriched by insights into technology advancements, economic changes, mergers, partnerships, and public policies influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Shifts:

The competitive landscape is evolving, particularly after Clarivate's acquisition of ProQuest, which is expected to impact the established market hierarchy. Companies like Informa and Cengage have undertaken extensive restructuring, while publishers are venturing into adjacencies like assessments and specialized workforce education services.

In conclusion, "Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027" offers comprehensive and granular data, empowering publishers and investors to evaluate market changes, assess product strategies, optimize sales and marketing approaches, and make informed decisions to navigate the evolving landscape of social science and humanities publishing.











For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aeamoq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.