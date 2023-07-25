Global Headset Market to Reach $224.92 Billion by 2027, Driven by Technological Innovations and Rising Smartphone Penetration

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Headset Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Headset market. The market is projected to grow from $58.70 billion in 2022 to $76.83 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $224.92 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 30.8%.

Major players in the Headset market include Alclair Audio Inc., Bose Corporation, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Apple Inc., Harman International Industries, Grado Labs, Shure Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Corporation, Plantronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Shenzhen Cannice Technology Co. Ltd., GN Netcom, Motorola, and LG Electronics.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with detailed coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer dynamics based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

A headset refers to a hardware device that connects to a smartphone, computer, or laptop, allowing users to listen to audio and communicate through a microphone, making communication easier.

The main types of headsets are in-ear and over-the-ear. In-ear headsets are electronic devices similar to earbuds but with higher quality. The market is categorized by price bands: below USD 50, USD 51-150, USD 151-350, and over USD 351. Various connectivity options include wired and wireless. These headsets find applications in smartphones, personal computers (PC), wearables, and others.

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the headset market. Major companies in the market are introducing innovative products with advanced technologies to sustain their position.

For instance, in September 2022, Jabra, a Danish-based company specializing in audio equipment, launched two innovative products, Engage 40 and Engage 50 II. These headsets include built-in hearing protection, noise-isolating earcups, and advanced speaker technology with innovative speech optimization and background noise cancellation, enabling clear communication without any noise.

In March 2022, Switzerland-based Sonova acquired the Consumer Division of Sennheiser, a Germany-based company offering headsets, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Sonova expanded its consumer division in audio devices and increased the growth opportunities for true wireless headsets.

North America was the largest region in the headset market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The increasing penetration of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the headset market. Headsets are useful for people using smartphones as they are easy to handle and provide better communication for gaming and general calls. As a result, the increasing number of smartphones increases the demand for headsets.

For instance, in June 2022, approximately 86% of the global population, or around 6.65 billion people, were using a smartphone. This number is expected to increase by 12% to reach 7.52 billion smartphone users by 2026. Therefore, the rising penetration of smartphones is driving the demand in the headset market.

The headset market consists of sales of classic headsets, closed-back headsets, open-back headsets, and active noise-canceling headsets. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $76.83 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $224.92 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Headset Market Characteristics



3. Headset Market Trends And Strategies



4. Headset Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Headset Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Headset Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Headset Market



5. Headset Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Headset Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Headset Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Headset Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Headset Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

In-Ear

Over Ear

6.2. Global Headset Market, Segmentation By Price Band, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Below USD 50

USD 51-150

USD 151-350

Over USD 351

6.3. Global Headset Market, Segmentation By Connectivity, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Wired

Wireless

6.4. Global Headset Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Smartphone

Personal Computer (PC)

Wearable

Other Applications

7. Headset Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Headset Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Headset Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

