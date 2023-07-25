ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 25 JULY 2023 AT 12.30 P.M.
ROBIT PLC PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR REPORT FOR JANUARY-JUNE 2023 ON 1 AUGUST 2023
Robit Plc will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2023 on Tuesday 1 August 2023 at around 11.00 a.m. EEST. The report and related presentation material will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after publishing.
Analyst, investor and press conference
A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Tuesday 1 August 2023 at 2.00 p.m. EEST. The conference will take place in Helsinki at Scandic Simonkenttä (meeting room Mansku), Simonkatu 9, FI-00100 Helsinki. Doors will be open at 1.30 p.m. EEST. The conference will be held in English.
The report will be presented by Robit Plc’s Group CEO, Arto Halonen and Group CFO, Ville Peltonen.
The conference can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://www.31415.fi/r01082304 or alternatively https://www.3141.fi/r01082304. Registration is not required.
The webcast will be recorded. The recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after the press conference.
Silent period
The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.
