Microbiology Testing Market revenue to hit USD 10 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New york, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microbiology testing market size is slated to expand at ~7% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 10 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 4 billion in the year 2022.The growth of the market is credited to rising cases of diseases caused by contaminated food, owing to which there is a need for effective food testing. Microbiology testing is essential in food testing to verify product safety and quality. It entails the examination of microorganisms found in food samples, such as bacteria, yeast, molds, and parasites.

The procedure can detect spoilage microorganisms, which can cause food to spoil and impact the taste, appearance, and texture of food. As per the statistics of the World Health Organization, all across the world, around 600 million people get impacted by consuming contaminated food and around 420,000 individuals lose their lives healthy 33 years due to contaminated food.

Microbiology Testing Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel the highest growth

The pharmaceutical segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a significant rate

Growing Cases of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) to Augment the Growth of the Microbiology Testing Market

Microbiology testing plays a crucial role in the diagnosis and management of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). These test help in identifying the presence of infectious microorganisms that are responsible for causing STDs. As per the estimates of the World Health Organization, every year in the world nearly 1 million people get infected with sexually transmitted diseases. In addition to this, around 650,000 people lost their life due to this infection, and about 1.5 million people got affected as of 2021. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of influenza cases and urinary tract infections is also expected to boost market growth. Microbiology testing helps in identifying the specific pathogen causing the infection, such as E. Coli, Klebsiella pneumonia, Proteus Mirabilis, or Enterococcus species.

Microbiology Testing Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Cases of Foodborne Diseases to Drive Market Growth in North America region

The microbiology testing market in the North America region is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This can be attributed to the growing instances of food-borne illness in the region. Each year in the United States, around 48 million people become sick and nearly 128,000 are admitted to the hospital, and 3,000 die as a result of foodborne infections as per the estimated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Moreover, the region has well-expanded and established distribution networks. Also, there are a large number of clinical microbiology product makers, owing to this the market growth is garnering the largest revenue share in North America.

Huge Share of Geriatric Population to Elevate the Market Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

The Asia-Pacific microbiology testing region is projected to have significant growth by the end of 2035. The growth is mainly propelled by the surging healthcare expenditure, followed by the surging population of old adults. One out of every four people in Asia and the Pacific will be older than sixty in the year 2050. Between 2010 and 2050, the region's population of senior people could compound by three times, reaching about 1.3 billion individuals. In addition to this, with the advent of the pandemic due to COVID-19, the use of technologies, such as PCR has increased which is further expected to boost the microbiology testing market in the region. For instance, India mandated PCR testing for all passengers traveling from Japan, Singapore, Thailand, China, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

Microbiology Testing Segmentation by Test Type

Bacterial

Viral

Fungal

Microbiology Testing Segmentation by Product

Instruments

Reagents

Based on product, the instruments segment in microbiology testing market is expected to dominate the market by holding a maximum share of 57% of the global microbiology market. The growth of the segment is primarily driven by the demand for automated and faster testing procedures. In microbiology testing, samples are often cultured on agar plates or in liquid media to promote the growth of the microorganisms. This allows for the rapid detection and identification of pathogens, as well as the assessment of their susceptibility to antimicrobial agents. Furthermore, various regulations implemented for mandating the testing certificates for food, medicine, and other products followed by the need for economical testing methods, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), PCR, and microarray-based testing are also credited to the segment’s growth. According to the Food and Safety Standards Act, food goods must be tested every six months by a NABL-recognized or FSSAI-notified lab. Furthermore, the FDA established Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) standards in order to guarantee the quality of pharmaceutical products. The CGMP standards for medications include the bare essentials for the processes, facilities, and controls utilized in the manufacture, processing, and packaging of a drug product.

Microbiology Testing Segmentation by Diseases

Respiratory

Bloodstream Infectious

Gastrointestinal

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Urinary Tract Infection

Periodontal

Microbiology Testing Segmentation by Application

Pharmaceutical

Clinical

Food Testing

Energy

Chemical

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to gain the highest market revenue over the forecasted period. A higher application of microbiology testing in pharma quality control, safety testing, and drug discovery has driven the segment’s expansion in the market. Microbiology is central to the discovery and development of new antibiotics. Microorganisms, particularly bacteria, and fungi are a rich source of natural products that possess antimicrobial properties. This process involves testing against both drug-susceptible and drug-resistant strains to identify compounds with a novel mechanism of action or enhances efficacy against resistant pathogens. Additionally, the expenditure on pharmaceutical research and development is also estimated to augment the growth of the segment. Every year, around USD 100 billion is spent on R&D in the pharma industry all across the globe.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global microbiology testing market that are profiled by Research Nester are STEMart, Masimo, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, iHealth Labs, Inc., Cisco, Neogen Corporation, and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market

June 2022, STEMart, announced the launch of new microbiology testing and sterility testing specifically designed for sterile, non-pyrogenic products. With this product, STEMart plans to offer an experience of full services, that enables manufacturers to adhere to the regulation set up by the government and reduce the risk of non-compliance.

July 2020, Neogen Corporation, introduced the technologically advanced Soleris NG microbial testing system. The system has an automated function to detect the microorganism in a flash, it is much faster than the traditional testing method. Soleris NG can identify and count yeast and mold in a specimen in 48 hours, as opposed to three to five days for typical approaches. It is capable of quickly diagnosing a wide range of bacteria that can endanger the safety and quality of food and other consumer products.

