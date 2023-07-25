Enhancing Bathroom Aesthetics: Global Shower Screen Market Size Growing From $2173.86 Million to $3084.57 Million by 2030, At a 4.54% of CAGR

New York, NY, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Shower Screen Market By Application (Commercial And Household), By Product Type (Folding Shower Screens, Fixed Shower Screens, Sliding Shower Screens, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Shower Screen Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2173.86 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3084.57 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.54% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Shower Screen? How big is the Shower Screen Industry?

Report Overview:

The global shower screen market size in terms of market volume was valued at USD 2173.86 million in 2022 and is predicted to surpass USD 3084.57 million by the end of 2030. The shower screen market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 4.54%.

The enclosures that surround the shower area are referred to as the "shower screen." It assists in preventing water from spreading outside of the closure and, as a result, contributes to the preservation of cleanliness and hygiene. It helps to prevent water from splashing around in the entire bathroom. A door, a restricting flank, and a drawing floor make up the entirety of this structure. It is completely impervious to water.

Global Shower Screen Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of activities related to building refurbishment is projected to be the primary driver of growth in the global market.

A key reason pushing the growth of the global shower screen market during the projected period is the substantial rise in modernity that is due to the rising living standards of the people along with their increasing disposable money. This is one of the major reasons why the global shower screen market is expected to grow. People are making an effort to modernise their dwellings by including cutting-edge technologies and innovative design elements. Additionally, the government is working to modernise the public infrastructure, which is expected to create a significant demand in international markets. In addition, there is a great demand from clients for a variety of high-end opulent products, which in turn is offering some significant developments in the international market.

The fact that producers and advertisers are concentrating their efforts on attracting people's attention with regard to bathroom design will have a favourable impact on the growth trajectory of the global market throughout the course of the forecast period. It is projected that the rapidly expanding real estate business in every region of the world would further contribute to the exponential growth of the worldwide market. It is anticipated that during the next few years, it will be the primary contributor to growth. It is also probable that the proliferation of upscale hotels, penthouses, spas, and other similar establishments will enhance the potential opportunities in the global market for shower screens.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2173.86 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3084.57 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.54% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Baltijos Brasta, Aqualux Bathroom Design, Aquaestil Plus, ANTONIO LUPI, Roman, Huppe, Glassolutions, DreamLine, Matki Showering, Twyford Bathrooms etc. Key Segment By Application, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Shower Screen Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application, product type, distribution channel, and geographic location are some of the categories that can be used to divide up the worldwide market.

The market is able to be divided into the commercial and residential submarkets based on the application it serves. The residential market is the most important part of the overall market. In 2022, the category was responsible for capturing more than half of the market share. As people become more concerned about the amount of space available in their houses, the installation of shower screens has become increasingly popular. The majority of dwellings in metropolitan areas are apartments, which are typically rather small and only provide a very limited amount of space for restrooms. In addition, the increasing purchasing power of people belonging to the middle class, particularly in developing nations, is a further factor that is strongly contributing to the expansion of the segment. A growing population and higher employment rates will further lend assistance to the expansion of the market segment. The expanding movement away from conventional housing and towards "smart" housing will have a further and favourable impact on the growth trajectory of the international market.

However, an increasing tendency towards making hotels and other business buildings more aesthetically pleasing is also predicted to contribute significantly to the expansion of the commercial sector throughout the course of the forecast period. In addition, developments in technology are making these shower screens more easily accessible and fashionable, which makes them more appropriate for use in the commercial sector.

The market is able to be broken down into subcategories such as folding shower screens, fixed shower screens, sliding shower screens, and other subcategories based on the type of product that is being sold. The sliding variety of shower screens currently holds the lion's share of the market for shower screens worldwide. These screens, in the shape of composite structures, are frequently erected in restrooms all around the world. It is attached to the wall with the assistance of brackets that are held in place by wall mounts. Nevertheless, the angles at which these brackets are installed can be changed as needed. In most cases, you can swipe left or right on these screens, which are mounted on track frames that are linked to the walls. These screens have additional benefits, such as preserving the water's temperature and taking up less space, amongst other benefits. On the other hand, the segment of the market for folding shower screens is also predicted to increase gradually over the course of the projection period due to the fact that they are easier to transport, cover less space, and so on. The term "fixed shower screen" refers to the shower enclosures seen in bathrooms that are able to be folded up quickly. These are available in a dizzying variety of forms and dimensions. The section of the market known as fixed shower screens is also popular, particularly because these screens can be installed in bathrooms with a higher room occupancy or space.

The market is able to be broken down into the offline and online subcategories based on the distribution channels available. The offline market segment was able to secure the highest market share in the shower screen sector. The category is gaining a significant portion of the market share as a direct result of the extensive selection of goods that are available in the regional market. Additionally, there is a significant amount of room for customisation in the offline market. Online shopping for significant pieces of furniture and decorations for one's house is not yet a common practise among consumers. Despite the fact that the trend of online shopping is causing some significant shifts in the market, the act of purchasing these things has not yet caught up to the race. In the future years, the internet market is set to experience some substantial shifts in the way growth occurs. The leaders of the industry, such as Walmart and Amazon, are taking steps to make these products more available and trustworthy for customers. As a result, the expansion of this market niche in the next years will be fueled by these companies' efforts.

The global Shower Screen market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Commercial

Household

By Product Type

Folding Shower Screens

Fixed Shower screens

Sliding Shower Screens

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Shower Screen market include -

Baltijos Brasta

Aqualux Bathroom Design

Aquaestil Plus

ANTONIO LUPI

Roman

Huppe

Glassolutions

DreamLine

Matki Showering

Twyford Bathrooms

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Shower Screen market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.54% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Shower Screen market size was valued at around US$ 2173.86 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3084.57 million by 2030.

The increasing building refurbishment activities are likely to drive the growth of the global shower screen market.

Based on the application, the household segment dominates the global shower screen market.

Based on the product type, sliding shower screens account for the largest share of the global shower screen market.

Based on distribution channels, the offline segment acquired the largest share of the global market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Shower Screen industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Shower Screen Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Shower Screen Industry?

What segments does the Shower Screen Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Shower Screen Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

North America accounts for the largest share of the global shower screen market during the forecast period due to the high disposable income of the people. The fast adoption rate of modern technology is further likely to contribute heavily towards the growth of the regional market. High urbanization and industrialization will also support the growth of the regional market. The fast-moving commercial segment in the region with demand for high-end luxurious interiors is also expected to drive the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the increasing technological developments in the region will positively impact the growth trajectory of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is another leading region in the global shower screen industry due to the fast-growing population in developing countries like China, Japan, and India. Also, the increasing living standards of the people, along with their per capita income, are further expected to support the growth of the regional market in the forthcoming years. Commercial construction is at its peak in the region, majorly due to the high investment rates. Foreign and domestic investors are expecting Asia Pacific to grow exponentially due to the presence of a skilled workforce and abundance of raw materials in the coming years and therefore increasing their investments. The tech advancements are another important reason for the growth of the regional market.

Europe is also expected to witness high growth rates during the predicted period owing to the increasing demand for the customers for high-end luxury products. The rising space concern in the advanced cities in the region will also drive the growth of the regional market in the forthcoming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

San Swiss launched Kudos Shower Products in June 2023 under The Ronal Group of companies. Kudos Shower Product is a Cumbrian manufacturer committed to maintaining and expanding its manufacturing units across the UK.

Kevin O’Donnell has been appointed as a regional sales manager in IDS. Kevin previously worked with Twyford Bathrooms. His expertise is likely to benefit IDS in business development.

