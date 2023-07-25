New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laparoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480077/?utm_source=GNW

The global laparoscopy devices market is expected to grow from $11.29 billion in 2022 to $12.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The laparoscopy devices market is expected to reach $15.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.



The laparoscopy devices market consists of sales of laparoscopic scissors, graspers, needle handles, dissectors, and retractors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Laparoscopy devices refer to rigid endoscopes with telescopic rod lens systems that are typically attached to single-chip or three-chip video cameras. The use of laparoscopy devices allows the surgeon to reach the belly (stomach) and pelvis without having to make significant skin incisions.



North America was the largest region in the laparoscopy devices market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in laparoscopy devices report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main types of laparoscopy devices are laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, robot-assisted surgery systems, suction or irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, accessories, and others.A laparoscope is a small, tube-shaped medical device that has a light, a lens, and an instrument for removing tissue.



These are used for several applications, including general surgery, bariatric surgery, and gynecological surgery, and are used by several end users, such as hospitals, clinics, and others.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the laparoscopy devices market going forward.Chronic diseases are defined as problems that last a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical care, restricting everyday activities, or both.



Heart disease, cancer, obesity, and diabetes are a few examples.Patients with undiagnosed persistent abdominal pain can receive a solid diagnosis and benefit from therapeutic intervention through laparoscopy.



In addition to these benefits, studies have demonstrated that these devices use minimal-access surgery procedures. For instance, in January 2023, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based medical library operated by the federal government, it was projected that by the year 2050, the number of individuals aged 50 years and older who have at least one chronic illness would surge by 99.5%, rising from 71.52 million in 2020 to 142.66 million by 2050. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the laparoscopy devices market.



The introduction of innovative laparoscopic devices is a key trend gaining popularity in the laparoscopic devices market.Major companies operating in the laparoscopy devices market are focused on introducing innovative laparoscopic devices to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Ethicon, a US-based manufacturer of surgical sutures and wound closure devices, introduced the Enseal X1 curved jaw tissue sealer.This new, more advanced laparoscopic tool provides more robust sealing, better tissue access, and increased procedural efficiency.



The device can be used for thoracic, gynecological, bariatric, and colorectal surgeries.It has independent seal and cutting capabilities and a 360-degree continuous shaft rotation that makes it simple to reach the desired tissue.



Additionally, the device uses Ethicon’s adaptive tissue technology, which enables it to continuously sense changes in the tissue’s state and react with the right amount of energy to reduce lateral thermal spread.



In November 2021, Hologic, a US-based medical technology company, acquired Bolder Surgical for $160 Million.With this acquisition, laparoscopic vessel sealing, dividing and dissecting devices would be added to Hologic’s surgical portfolio.



Additionally, it would enable the company to expand Bolder’s devices to OB/GYN (obstetrics and gynecology) specialists. Bolder Surgical is a US-based manufacture and designer od surgical devices for sealing blood vessels during laparoscopic procedures, as well as for dividing and dissecting tissues.



