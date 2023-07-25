New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Flow Ventilators Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480076/?utm_source=GNW

The global high flow ventilators market is expected to grow from $28.91 billion in 2022 to $31.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The high flow ventilators market is expected to reach $46.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The high flow ventilators market consists of sales of high flow ventilator machines, humidification systems, nasal cannulas, breathing circuits, and filters.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



High flow ventilators refer to breathing support that provides humidified oxygen at a higher flow rate than conventional oxygen therapy. These are commonly used to treat patients who require respiratory support for diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory conditions.



North America was the largest region in the high flow ventilators market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The main high flow ventilators modality types are portable high flow ventilators and trolley mounted high flow ventilators.Portable high-flow ventilators are medical devices that are designed to deliver high-flow oxygen therapy to patients who require breathing assistance.



The various interfaces are invasive and non-invasive that are used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, long term care centers, and others.



The increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to propel the growth of the high flow ventilators market going forward.COPD refers to a chronic inflammatory lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe and is characterized by airflow limitation that is not fully reversible and is usually progressive.



The increasing prevalence of COPD is mostly driven by the increasing aging population, poor lifestyles, smoking habits, and rapid industrialization, where high-flow ventilators are an effective therapy for conditions related to respiratory diseases by delivering oxygen, through nasal prongs. For instance, in 2020, according to a report published by a federal agency, the American Lung Association (ALA), around 12.5 million people in the US, or 5.0% of adults were diagnosed with COPD, chronic bronchitis, or emphysema in 2021, and around 148,512 people died from COPD in 2020. Further, in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, the number of visits to emergency departments with COPD as the primary diagnosis was 1.2 million in 2020. Therefore, an increasing prevalence of COPD will fuel the high flow ventilators market growth.



The growing popularity of portable high flow ventilators has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the high flow ventilators market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For example, in October 2021, Movair, a US-based respiratory therapy company, launched an Advanced Ventilator-Luisa.The Luisa ventilator is easy to use, compact, and portable, and has an intuitive interface and simple controls.



It uniquely designed life-supporting ventilator with high-flow oxygen therapy to provide advanced respiratory support to patients with respiratory distress, including those suffering from COVID-19. This unique product has a variety of features with advanced monitoring capabilities, including real-time monitoring of airway pressure, flow, and volume.



In June 2020, Inspiration Healthcare, a UK-based medical technology company, acquired SLE Limited for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition was aimed at strengthening Inspiration Healthcare’s position in the neonatal ventilation market, increasing its product portfolio, and expanding its global distribution network.



The acquisition has also provided Inspiration Healthcare with access to SLE’s existing distribution channels in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. SLE Limited is a UK-based firm that provides innovative and high-quality respiratory care solutions for premature babies and critically ill infants.



