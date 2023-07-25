Global Skin Tightening Products Market to Reach $1.56 Billion by 2030: Rising Preference for Non-Invasive Procedures and Growing Consciousness about Physical Appearance Drive Market Growth

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Skin Tightening Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global skin tightening products market size is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2030, expanding at 11.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

The market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by a rising preference for non-invasive surgical procedures and increased consciousness regarding physical appearance.



The demand for non-surgical skin tightening treatments is increasing among people due to several factors, including the desire for a more youthful appearance without undergoing surgery, less downtime, and fewer risks and complications compared to invasive procedures.

Additionally, the advancements in technology have made non-surgical skin tightening treatments more effective and accessible, with less discomfort and fewer side effects.



Another driving factor for the use of organic creams or serums is the growing awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals and additives in cosmetic products.

Many people are now opting for natural and organic products to improve their skin texture and appearance, as they believe these products are safer and more effective in the long run. Additionally, natural products are often considered more sustainable and eco-friendly, which is also becoming a more important factor for many consumers.



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to prioritize their health and well-being, including their skin health. The pandemic has also led to an increase in demand for non-invasive and at-home skin treatments, as people have been avoiding surgical treatments over their skin.

This has led to a surge in sales of at-home skincare devices, such as LED light therapy masks and microcurrent devices, as well as sales of skincare products that can be used at home, including serums, face oils, and creams.

Skin Tightening Products Market Report Highlights

The serums segment held the largest share of 38.2% in 2022. This is due to the rising prevalence of skincare issues, such as facial acne and wrinkles. Consumers are increasingly seeking potent serum-based formulations to address these concerns, with demand particularly high for anti-aging serums for both men and women in developed and developing countries

The creams/lotions segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period owing to the pollution, UV ray protection, and stress that adversely affect the skin. As a result, people are seeking products like moisturizers for their skincare routines in order to maintain good skin health and avoid premature skin aging.

The face lifting segment held a significant share of 47.3% in 2022. As the population ages. The demand for skincare products containing ingredients such as retinol, vitamin-C, that can help improve skin elasticity, firmness, and texture, giving the appearance of a lifted and toned face also increases

The online segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Shopping for skin tightening products through online distribution channel such as Amazon.com, Inc., Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd., Purplle, etc. allows consumers to easily compare prices, features, and reviews of different products. This helps them make an informed decision about which product to buy, ensuring that they get the best value for their money

North America held the highest market share of 32.0% in 2022. The presence of various leading market players in the region is a major factor contributing to the market growth. In September 2021, Elvis+Elvin released their Rose Lip Serum, which incorporates Hyaluronic Acid to provide immediate and prolonged relief to dry and chapped lips. The serum contains dipalmitoyl hydroxyproline, which aids in reducing wrinkles, plumping and moisturizing the lips. Additionally, it contains squalane for moisturization, rose wax for skin protection, shea butter, and tsubaki seed oil to hydrate and nourish the lips

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $651.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1560 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

