Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

| Source: Southside Bancshares, Inc. Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Tyler, Texas, UNITED STATES

  • Second quarter net income of $24.9 million;
  • Second quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.81;
  • Annualized return on second quarter average assets of 1.29%;
  • Annualized return on second quarter average tangible common equity of 18.59%(1);
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.04% of total assets; and
  • Authorized stock repurchase plan of up to 1.0 million shares.

TYLER, Texas, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Southside reported net income of $24.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 2.0%, compared to $25.4 million for the same period in 2022. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.02, or 2.5%, to $0.81 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $0.79 for the same period in 2022. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 13.32%, compared to 13.33% for the same period in 2022.  The annualized return on average assets was 1.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 1.42% for the same period in 2022.

“Southside reported excellent financial results for the second quarter, highlighted by earnings per share of $0.81, an 18.59% return on tangible common equity, a linked quarter increase in loans of 4.2%, and continued strong asset quality metrics,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Approximately 80% of our loan growth occurred in June. Linked quarter, deposits net of brokered and public fund deposits increased $73.1 million, or 1.6%. Our tax-equivalent net interest margin linked quarter decreased four basis points primarily due to increased deposit pricing pressure, partially offset by a 22 basis point increase in the yield on average loans and a 21 basis point increase in the yield on average securities.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net income was $24.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $25.4 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 2.0%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.81 and $0.79 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense, partially offset by increases in net interest income and noninterest income. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.29% and 13.32%, respectively, compared to 1.42% and 13.33%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.54% and 51.06%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 50.61% and 47.74%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 53.57% and 50.99%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $53.9 million, compared to $51.1 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 5.6%. The increase in net interest income was due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and the average balance of interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to higher interest rates and an increase in the average balance of our interest bearing liabilities. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $0.6 million, or 1.1%, compared to $53.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income was largely due to the increase in the average yield of interest earning assets, which more than offset the increase in the average balance and average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.99% and 3.17%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.07% and 3.30%, respectively, for the same period in 2022. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased from 3.02% and 3.21%, respectively for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Noninterest income was $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.4 million, or 15.0%, compared to $9.1 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was due to a net gain on sale of equity securities and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) and decreases in deposit services income and brokerage services income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $1.6 million, or 13.0%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was due to an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS and a decrease in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income related to death benefits realized in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by increases in other noninterest income, net gain on sale of equity securities and brokerage services income.

Noninterest expense increased $2.9 million, or 9.0%, to $35.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $32.1 million for the same period in 2022. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased during the three months ended June 30, 2023, including FDIC insurance, other noninterest expense and software and data processing expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $0.1 million, or 0.4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Income tax expense increased $1.3 million, or 38.6%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $25,000, or 0.6%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 15.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 11.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and increased from 14.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The higher ETR for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income as compared to the same period in 2022.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net income was $50.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $50.4 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.0%. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.64 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.56 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 5.1%. The increase in net income was primarily a result of increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense. Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.34% and 13.62%, respectively, compared to 1.41% and 12.31%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.55% and 51.02%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 50.66% and 47.94%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income was $107.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $100.0 million for the same period in 2022, due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the increase in average rate paid and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 3.01% and 3.19%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.05% and 3.26%, respectively, for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was due to larger average rate and balance increases on our interest-bearing liabilities when compared to the interest earning assets during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest income was $22.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.7 million, or 13.5%, compared to $19.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was due to a net gain on sale of equity securities and an increase in BOLI income related to death benefits realized in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS and decreases in other noninterest income, deposit services income and brokerage services income.

Noninterest expense was $69.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $63.3 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $6.5 million, or 10.3%. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased, including other noninterest expense, software and data processing expense and FDIC insurance.

Income tax expense increased $2.7 million, or 41.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Our ETR was approximately 15.2% and 11.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The higher ETR for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At June 30, 2023, Southside had $7.81 billion in total assets, compared to $7.56 billion at December 31, 2022 and $7.61 billion at June 30, 2022.

Loans at June 30, 2023 were $4.33 billion, an increase of $366.0 million, or 9.2%, compared to $3.96 billion at June 30, 2022. Linked quarter, loans increased $176.4 million, or 4.2%, due to increases of $109.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $65.5 million in construction loans and $12.3 million in 1-4 family residential loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $4.5 million in commercial loans, $3.4 million in municipal loans and $3.0 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at June 30, 2023 were $2.65 billion, a decrease of $168.7 million, or 6.0%, compared to $2.82 billion at June 30, 2022. Linked quarter, securities decreased $97.4 million, or 3.5%, from $2.75 billion at March 31, 2023. The linked quarter net decrease was due to the sale of municipal bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

Deposits at June 30, 2023 were $6.12 billion, a decrease of $130.7 million, or 2.1%, compared to $6.25 billion at June 30, 2022. Linked quarter, deposits increased $279.5 million, or 4.8%, from $5.84 billion at March 31, 2023. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, brokered deposits increased $302.7 million, or 64.7%, compared to March 31, 2023, as the funding of our cash flow hedge swaps partially transitioned from other borrowings to brokered deposits to obtain lower cost funding.

At June 30, 2023, we had 180,865 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $30,000. At June 30, 2023, our deposit accounts consisted of the following (dollars in thousands):

  June 30, 2023
  Balance Number of
Accounts		 Average
 Balance		 % of Total
Deposits
   
Individual non-maturity $2,195,950 149,887 $15 35.9%
Commercial non-maturity  1,746,652 21,054  83 28.6%
Certificates of deposits  602,745 9,223  65 9.8%
Public funds  802,195 701  1,144 13.1%
Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits  5,347,542 180,865 $30 87.4%
         
Brokered deposits  770,145    12.6%
Total deposits $6,117,687     100.0%
 

At June 30, 2023, our estimated uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public funds (all collateralized), was 21.4%. At June 30, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits consisted of the following (dollars in thousands):

 
  June 30, 2023
  Balance Uninsured
 Balance		 % of
Uninsured
Total
Deposits
   
Affiliate deposits $21,583 $21,333  0.3 %
Customer deposits  4,523,764  1,309,550  21.4 %
Brokered deposits  770,145     %
Public funds  802,195  775,739  12.7 %
Total $6,117,687  2,106,622  34.4 %
       
Excluding public funds (collateralized)    (775,739) (12.7)%
Excluding affiliate deposits    (21,333) (0.3)%
Total estimated uninsured deposits   $1,309,550  21.4 %
 

We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter in order to retain deposits. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent 24.0% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 21 basis points from 1.82% in the prior quarter to 2.03%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits increased 16 basis points from 1.34% in the prior quarter to 1.50%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 157 basis points, from 0.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, to 1.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Our cost of total deposits increased 117 basis points, from 0.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 1.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, we purchased the remaining 618,831 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $30.27 authorized pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan with no authorized shares remaining to be purchased as of June 30, 2023. On July 20, 2023, our board of directors approved a Stock Repurchase Plan authorizing the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Repurchases may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. As of July 25, 2023, no shares have been purchased under this recent Stock Repurchase Plan.

We utilized the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”) to reduce our overall funding costs and to enhance our interest rate risk position. As of June 30, 2023, our BTFP borrowings of $296.2 million were at a cost of 4.46%.

The table below shows our total lines of credit, current borrowings as of June 30, 2023, total amounts available for future borrowings, and swapped value (in thousands):

 
  June 30, 2023
  Line of Credit  Borrowings  Total Available
for Future
Liquidity		 Swapped
   
FHLB advances $1,979,115  $183,007  $1,796,108 $180,000
Federal Reserve discount window  693,551   100,000   593,551  
Correspondent bank lines of credit  62,500      62,500  
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program  296,866   296,158   708  
Total liquidity lines $3,032,032  $579,165  $2,452,867 $180,000
 

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 were $3.1 million, or 0.04% of total assets, a decrease of $8.8 million, or 74.1%, compared to $11.8 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 on January 1, 2023, which allowed for the prospective exclusion of loan modifications that are performing but would have previously required disclosure as troubled debt restructures in nonperforming assets. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets decreased slightly from $3.2 million at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $36.3 million, or 0.84% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $35.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of total loans was primarily due to improved asset quality and the increase in the total loan portfolio when compared to June 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses was $36.3 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.

For the three month period ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $0.3 million, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans of $0.1 million and a provision for credit losses of $0.1 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net recoveries of $37,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net recoveries of $22,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.4 million and $0.5 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.5 million for both of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at June 30, 2023 and 2022, was $3.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.35 per share on May 4, 2023, which was paid on June 6, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023.

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 financial results on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. CDT. The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, under Events.

Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8f91599282bd40e58e2908cc56c04bda to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.81 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 55 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data.  To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, discussions of the effect of our expansion, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.  Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors,” “the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, under Part II - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 As of
  2023   2022 
 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$114,707  $101,109  $106,143  $110,620  $111,099 
Interest earning deposits 14,059   151,999   9,276   3,476   12,910 
Federal funds sold 78,347   57,384   83,833   81,031   48,280 
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 1,339,821   1,437,222   1,299,014   1,424,562   1,733,354 
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 1,308,472   1,308,457   1,326,729   1,151,205   1,083,672 
Total securities 2,648,293   2,745,679   2,625,743   2,575,767   2,817,026 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 10,801   16,696   9,190   12,887   13,726 
Loans held for sale 1,666   407   667   421   815 
Loans 4,329,043   4,152,644   4,147,691   4,063,495   3,963,041 
Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,303)  (36,332)  (36,515)  (36,506)  (35,449)
Net loans 4,292,740   4,116,312   4,111,176   4,026,989   3,927,592 
Premises & equipment, net 139,801   141,363   141,256   142,653   142,772 
Goodwill 201,116   201,116   201,116   201,116   201,116 
Other intangible assets, net 3,702   4,144   4,622   5,137   5,687 
Bank owned life insurance 134,951   134,635   133,911   133,394   132,675 
Other assets 167,069   121,501   131,703   160,256   192,363 
Total assets$7,807,252  $7,792,345  $7,558,636  $7,453,747  $7,606,061 
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Noninterest bearing deposits$1,466,756  $1,543,413  $1,671,562  $1,759,959  $1,735,488 
Interest bearing deposits 4,650,931   4,294,807   4,526,457   4,421,200   4,512,921 
Total deposits 6,117,687   5,838,220   6,198,019   6,181,159   6,248,409 
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 683,348   958,810   374,511   318,252   212,179 
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 93,796   98,710   98,674   98,639   98,604 
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,267   60,266   60,265   60,264   60,262 
Other liabilities 86,993   85,309   81,170   87,797   254,825 
Total liabilities 7,042,091   7,041,315   6,812,639   6,746,111   6,874,279 
Shareholders' equity 765,161   751,030   745,997   707,636   731,782 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,807,252  $7,792,345  $7,558,636  $7,453,747  $7,606,061 
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  
 Three Months Ended
  2023    2022  
 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
Income Statement:         
Total interest income$86,876   $80,848   $75,128   $66,880   $57,100  
Total interest expense 32,960    27,495    18,286    11,365    6,022  
Net interest income 53,916    53,353    56,842    55,515    51,078  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (74)   (40)   2,086    1,494    (633) 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 53,990    53,393    54,756    54,021    51,711  
Noninterest income         
Deposit services 6,291    6,422    6,478    6,241    6,496  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (3,455)   (2,146)       (99)   (2,177) 
Net gain on sale of equity securities 2,642    2,416              
Gain on sale of loans 185    104    36    109    208  
Trust fees 1,490    1,467    1,571    1,407    1,520  
Bank owned life insurance 756    1,675    516    720    720  
Brokerage services 904    697    727    701    1,098  
Other 1,651    1,398    1,438    1,190    1,232  
Total noninterest income 10,464    12,033    10,766    10,269    9,097  
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 21,376    21,856    20,967    21,368    20,329  
Net occupancy 3,690    3,734    3,973    3,847    3,654  
Advertising, travel & entertainment 854    1,050    1,188    789    716  
ATM expense 320    355    360    317    356  
Professional fees 1,192    1,372    1,473    1,412    1,147  
Software and data processing 2,264    2,055    1,741    1,736    1,739  
Communications 348    327    387    497    509  
FDIC insurance 1,220    544    511    485    477  
Amortization of intangibles 442    478    515    550    586  
Other 3,287    3,078    2,446    2,463    2,593  
Total noninterest expense 34,993    34,849    33,561    33,464    32,106  
Income before income tax expense 29,461    30,577    31,961    30,826    28,702  
Income tax expense 4,568    4,543    4,293    3,875    3,297  
Net income$24,893   $26,034   $27,668   $26,951   $25,405  
          
Common Share Data:   
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 30,721    31,372    31,896    32,112    32,119  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 30,754    31,464    31,964    32,221    32,251  
Common shares outstanding end of period 30,532    31,121    31,547    32,127    32,108  
Earnings per common share         
Basic$0.81   $0.83   $0.87   $0.84   $0.79  
Diluted 0.81    0.83    0.87    0.84    0.79  
Book value per common share 25.06    24.13    23.65    22.03    22.79  
Tangible book value per common share 18.35    17.54    17.13    15.61    16.35  
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.35    0.35    0.38    0.34    0.34  
          
Selected Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets 1.29 %  1.38 %  1.47 %  1.43 %  1.42 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity 13.32    13.92    15.08    14.23    13.33  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 18.59    19.36    21.35    19.94    18.62  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 5.00    4.76    4.43    4.00    3.66  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.45    2.14    1.48    0.92    0.52  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.17    3.21    3.40    3.36    3.30  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.55    2.62    2.95    3.08    3.14  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 134.12    137.67    143.66    142.83    144.54  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.82    1.85    1.78    1.77    1.79  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 51.06    50.99    46.38    47.42    47.74  
(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
  2023   2022 
 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
Nonperforming Assets:$3,059  $3,180  $10,862  $11,717  $11,815 
Nonaccrual loans 3,017   3,169   2,846   3,039   3,119 
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days              
Restructured loans (1)       7,849   8,481   8,568 
Other real estate owned       93   162   128 
Repossessed assets 42   11   74   35    
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:         
Total loans 0.07%  0.08%  0.07%  0.07%  0.08%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:         
Total assets 0.04   0.04   0.14   0.16   0.16 
Total loans 0.07   0.08   0.26   0.29   0.30 
Total loans and OREO 0.07   0.08   0.26   0.29   0.30 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:         
Nonaccruing loans 1,203.28   1,146.48   1,283.03   1,201.25   1,136.55 
Nonperforming assets 1,186.76   1,142.52   336.17   311.56   300.03 
Total loans 0.84   0.87   0.88   0.90   0.89 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.03   0.03   0.05   0.02    
          
Capital Ratios:         
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.80   9.64   9.87   9.49   9.62 
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.32   12.73   12.63   12.98   12.83 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.37   13.81   13.70   14.07   13.94 
Total risk-based capital 15.68   16.28   16.11   16.50   16.38 
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.69   9.83   9.96   10.09   10.34 
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (2) 7.37   7.19   7.35   6.92   7.10 
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.72   9.94   9.72   10.02   10.64 
 
(1) Pursuant to our adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, we prospectively discontinued the recognition and measurement guidance previously required on troubled debt restructures. As a result, “restructured” loans beginning March 31, 2023 exclude any loan modifications that are performing but would have previously required disclosure as troubled debt restructures.
(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
  2023   2022 
Loan Portfolio CompositionJun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
Real Estate Loans:         
Construction$657,354  $591,894  $559,681  $554,345  $520,484 
1-4 Family Residential 684,878   672,595   663,519   646,692   640,706 
Commercial 2,100,338   1,990,861   1,987,707   1,901,921   1,834,734 
Commercial Loans 383,724   388,182   412,064   433,538   428,974 
Municipal Loans 435,211   438,566   450,067   449,219   457,239 
Loans to Individuals 67,538   70,546   74,653   77,780   80,904 
Total Loans$4,329,043  $4,152,644  $4,147,691  $4,063,495  $3,963,041 
          
Summary of Changes in Allowances:         
Allowance for Loan Losses         
Balance at beginning of period$36,332  $36,515  $36,506  $35,449  $35,524 
Loans charged-off (737)  (633)  (864)  (686)  (479)
Recoveries of loans charged-off 430   362   383   449   516 
Net loans (charged-off) recovered (307)  (271)  (481)  (237)  37 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 278   88   490   1,294   (112)
Balance at end of period$36,303  $36,332  $36,515  $36,506  $35,449 
          
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures         
Balance at beginning of period$3,559  $3,687  $2,091  $1,891  $2,412 
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (352)  (128)  1,596   200   (521)
Balance at end of period$3,207  $3,559  $3,687  $2,091  $1,891 
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$39,510  $39,891  $40,202  $38,597  $37,340 
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
  2023    2022  
Income Statement:   
Total interest income$167,724   $110,973  
Total interest expense 60,455    10,989  
Net interest income 107,269    99,984  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (114)   (339) 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 107,383    100,323  
Noninterest income   
Deposit services 12,713    13,124  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (5,601)   (3,720) 
Net gain on sale of equity securities 5,058      
Gain on sale of loans 289    386  
Trust fees 2,957    3,014  
Bank owned life insurance 2,431    1,411  
Brokerage services 1,601    1,907  
Other 3,049    3,700  
Total noninterest income 22,497    19,822  
Noninterest expense   
Salaries and employee benefits 43,232    40,298  
Net occupancy 7,424    7,310  
Advertising, travel & entertainment 1,904    1,453  
ATM expense 675    637  
Professional fees 2,564    2,074  
Software and data processing 4,319    3,370  
Communications 675    1,012  
FDIC insurance 1,764    949  
Amortization of intangibles 920    1,208  
Other 6,365    4,990  
Total noninterest expense 69,842    63,301  
Income before income tax expense 60,038    56,844  
Income tax expense 9,111    6,443  
Net income$50,927   $50,401  
Common Share Data:   
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 31,045    32,237  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 31,099    32,394  
Common shares outstanding end of period 30,532    32,108  
Earnings per common share   
Basic$1.64   $1.56  
Diluted 1.64    1.56  
Book value per common share 25.06    22.79  
Tangible book value per common share 18.35    16.35  
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.70    0.68  
    
Selected Performance Ratios:   
Return on average assets 1.34 %  1.41 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity 13.62    12.31  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 18.98    16.75  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.88    3.60  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.30    0.48  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.19    3.26  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.58    3.12  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 135.85    143.24  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.84    1.77  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 51.02    47.94  
(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
  2023   2022 
Nonperforming Assets:$3,059  $11,815 
Nonaccrual loans 3,017   3,119 
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days     
Restructured loans (1)    8,568 
Other real estate owned    128 
Repossessed assets 42    
    
Asset Quality Ratios:   
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:   
Total loans 0.07%  0.08%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:   
Total assets 0.04   0.16 
Total loans 0.07   0.30 
Total loans and OREO 0.07   0.30 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:   
Nonaccruing loans 1,203.28   1,136.55 
Nonperforming assets 1,186.76   300.03 
Total loans 0.84   0.89 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.03    
    
Capital Ratios:   
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.80   9.62 
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.32   12.83 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.37   13.94 
Total risk-based capital 15.68   16.38 
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.69   10.34 
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (2) 7.37   7.10 
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.83   11.47 
 
(1) Pursuant to our adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, we prospectively discontinued the recognition and measurement guidance previously required on troubled debt restructures. As a result, “restructured” loans beginning March 31, 2023 exclude any loan modifications that are performing but would have previously required disclosure as troubled debt restructures.
(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
Loan Portfolio Composition 2023   2022 
Real Estate Loans:   
Construction$657,354  $520,484 
1-4 Family Residential 684,878   640,706 
Commercial 2,100,338   1,834,734 
Commercial Loans 383,724   428,974 
Municipal Loans 435,211   457,239 
Loans to Individuals 67,538   80,904 
Total Loans$4,329,043  $3,963,041 
    
Summary of Changes in Allowances:   
Allowance for Loan Losses   
Balance at beginning of period$36,515  $35,273 
Loans charged-off (1,370)  (1,034)
Recoveries of loans charged-off 792   1,056 
Net loans (charged-off) recovered (578)  22 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 366   154 
Balance at end of period$36,303  $35,449 
    
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures   
Balance at beginning of period$3,687  $2,384 
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (480)  (493)
Balance at end of period$3,207  $1,891 
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$39,510  $37,340 
 

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Loans (1)$4,197,130  $59,334 5.67% $4,128,775  $55,453 5.45%
Loans held for sale 1,664   23 5.54%  1,662   20 4.88%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities (2) 925,445   8,773 3.80%  690,864   5,712 3.35%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,562,232   16,182 4.15%  1,692,700   16,466 3.95%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 401,427   3,830 3.83%  455,811   4,329 3.85%
Total securities 2,889,104   28,785 4.00%  2,839,375   26,507 3.79%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 21,480   379 7.08%  31,470   245 3.16%
Interest earning deposits 56,604   742 5.26%  87,924   1,033 4.76%
Federal funds sold 59,186   748 5.07%  72,630   837 4.67%
Total earning assets 7,225,168   90,011 5.00%  7,161,836   84,095 4.76%
Cash and due from banks 103,559       107,765     
Accrued interest and other assets 419,420       398,709     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (36,512)      (36,690)    
Total assets$7,711,635      $7,631,620     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$648,560   1,430 0.88% $665,919   1,313 0.80%
Certificates of deposit 797,992   6,365 3.20%  787,887   5,407 2.78%
Interest bearing demand accounts 2,841,818   13,884 1.96%  2,983,218   13,186 1.79%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,288,370   21,679 2.03%  4,437,024   19,906 1.82%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 211,309   1,032 1.96%  404,199   3,141 3.15%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 97,804   994 4.08%  98,693   999 4.11%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,266   1,100 7.32%  60,265   1,031 6.94%
Repurchase agreements 97,915   883 3.62%  65,435   492 3.05%
Other borrowings 631,447   7,272 4.62%  136,700   1,926 5.71%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,387,111   32,960 2.45%  5,202,316   27,495 2.14%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,490,445       1,588,725     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 84,252       81,829     
Total liabilities 6,961,808       6,872,870     
Shareholders’ equity 749,827       758,750     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,711,635      $7,631,620     
Net interest income (FTE)  $57,051     $56,600  
Net interest margin (FTE)    3.17%     3.21%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.55%     2.62%
 
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 

Note: As of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, loans totaling $3.0 million and $3.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Loans (1)$4,103,429  $52,650 5.09% $4,012,547  $45,992 4.55%
Loans held for sale 1,087   15 5.47%  606   7 4.58%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities (2) 622,004   4,804 3.06%  626,136   4,896 3.10%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,730,233   15,652 3.59%  1,750,952   14,455 3.28%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 483,914   4,614 3.78%  520,501   4,770 3.64%
Total securities 2,836,151   25,070 3.51%  2,897,589   24,121 3.30%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 22,616   212 3.72%  24,013   101 1.67%
Interest earning deposits 10,974   108 3.90%  18,664   105 2.23%
Federal funds sold 84,858   774 3.62%  46,106   269 2.31%
Total earning assets 7,059,115   78,829 4.43%  6,999,525   70,595 4.00%
Cash and due from banks 108,200       102,840     
Accrued interest and other assets 356,248       433,532     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (36,602)      (35,706)    
Total assets$7,486,961      $7,500,191     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$676,654   758 0.44% $685,947   481 0.28%
Certificates of deposit 645,972   3,035 1.86%  588,212   1,452 0.98%
Interest bearing demand accounts 3,119,682   9,894 1.26%  3,164,961   5,954 0.75%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,442,308   13,687 1.22%  4,439,120   7,887 0.70%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 189,939   1,623 3.39%  173,838   1,078 2.46%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,657   1,013 4.07%  98,621   1,004 4.04%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,264   901 5.93%  60,263   669 4.40%
Repurchase agreements 37,416   117 1.24%  30,530   54 0.70%
Other borrowings 85,033   945 4.41%  98,174   673 2.72%
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,913,617   18,286 1.48%  4,900,546   11,365 0.92%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,757,568       1,746,245     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 88,024       101,881     
Total liabilities 6,759,209       6,748,672     
Shareholders’ equity 727,752       751,519     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,486,961      $7,500,191     
Net interest income (FTE)  $60,543     $59,230  
Net interest margin (FTE)    3.40%     3.36%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.95%     3.08%
 
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 

Note: As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, loans totaling $2.8 million and $3.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2022
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS     
Loans (1) $3,847,614  $39,088 4.07%
Loans held for sale 1,776   18 4.07%
Securities:     
Taxable investment securities (2) 617,603   4,632 3.01%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,653,871   13,599 3.30%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 417,057   3,238 3.11%
Total securities 2,688,531   21,469 3.20%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 17,663   77 1.75%
Interest earning deposits 77,894   125 0.64%
Federal funds sold 37,343   79 0.85%
Total earning assets 6,670,821   60,856 3.66%
Cash and due from banks 100,231     
Accrued interest and other assets 446,136     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (35,895)    
Total assets$7,181,293     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Savings accounts$670,187   326 0.20%
Certificates of deposit 518,104   578 0.45%
Interest bearing demand accounts 3,175,385   3,360 0.42%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,363,676   4,264 0.39%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 55,990   224 1.60%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,586   1,000 4.07%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,262   471 3.13%
Repurchase agreements 30,055   18 0.24%
Other borrowings 6,549   45 2.76%
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,615,118   6,022 0.52%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,702,985     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 98,870     
Total liabilities 6,416,973     
Shareholders’ equity 764,320     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,181,293     
Net interest income (FTE)  $54,834  
Net interest margin (FTE)    3.30%
Net interest spread (FTE)    3.14%
 
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 

Note: As of June 30, 2022, loans totaling $3.1 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Loans (1)$4,163,141  $114,787 5.56% $3,776,194  $74,713 3.99%
Loans held for sale 1,663   43 5.21%  1,354   26 3.87%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities (2) 808,803   14,485 3.61%  631,079   9,240 2.95%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,627,105   32,648 4.05%  1,608,779   26,282 3.29%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 428,469   8,159 3.84%  491,585   7,255 2.98%
Total securities 2,864,377   55,292 3.89%  2,731,443   42,777 3.16%
FHLB stock, at cost, and equity investments 26,448   624 4.76%  19,161   190 2.00%
Interest earning deposits 72,177   1,775 4.96%  61,360   149 0.49%
Federal funds sold 65,871   1,585 4.85%  23,077   83 0.73%
Total earning assets 7,193,677   174,106 4.88%  6,612,589   117,938 3.60%
Cash and due from banks 105,650       103,669     
Accrued interest and other assets 408,908       522,167     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (36,601)      (35,766)    
Total assets$7,671,634      $7,202,659     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$657,192   2,743 0.84% $661,339   599 0.18%
CDs 792,967   11,772 2.99%  540,726   1,172 0.44%
Interest bearing demand accounts 2,912,127   27,070 1.87%  3,136,890   5,730 0.37%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,362,286   41,585 1.92%  4,338,955   7,501 0.35%
FHLB borrowings 307,221   4,173 2.74%  89,202   590 1.33%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,246   1,993 4.09%  98,569   1,998 4.09%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,266   2,131 7.13%  60,261   827 2.77%
Repurchase agreements 81,765   1,375 3.39%  25,798   28 0.22%
Other borrowings 385,440   9,198 4.81%  3,525   45 2.57%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,295,224   60,455 2.30%  4,616,310   10,989 0.48%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,539,313       1,673,145     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 82,833       87,408     
Total liabilities 6,917,370       6,376,863     
Shareholders’ equity 754,264       825,796     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,671,634      $7,202,659     
Net interest income (FTE)  $113,651     $106,949  
Net interest margin (FTE)    3.19%     3.26%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.58%     3.12%
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 

Note: As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, loans totaling $3.0 million and $3.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
   2023    2022    2023    2022  
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:              
Net income $24,893   $26,034   $27,668   $26,951   $25,405   $50,927   $50,401  
After-tax amortization expense  349    378    407    435    463    727    954  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $25,242   $26,412   $28,075   $27,386   $25,868   $51,654   $51,355  
               
Average shareholders' equity $749,827   $758,750   $727,752   $751,519   $764,320   $754,264   $825,796  
Less: Average intangibles for the period  (205,086)   (205,555)   (206,049)   (206,591)   (207,163)   (205,319)   (207,467) 
Average tangible shareholders' equity $544,741   $553,195   $521,703   $544,928   $557,157   $548,945   $618,329  
               
Return on average tangible common equity  18.59 %  19.36 %  21.35 %  19.94 %  18.62 %  18.98 %  16.75 %
               
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:              
Common equity at end of period $765,161   $751,030   $745,997   $707,636   $731,782   $765,161   $731,782  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period  (204,818)   (205,260)   (205,738)   (206,253)   (206,803)   (204,818)   (206,803) 
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period $560,343   $545,770   $540,259   $501,383   $524,979   $560,343   $524,979  
               
Total assets at end of period $7,807,252   $7,792,345   $7,558,636   $7,453,747   $7,606,061   $7,807,252   $7,606,061  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period  (204,818)   (205,260)   (205,738)   (206,253)   (206,803)   (204,818)   (206,803) 
Tangible assets at end of period $7,602,434   $7,587,085   $7,352,898   $7,247,494   $7,399,258   $7,602,434   $7,399,258  
               
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets  7.37 %  7.19 %  7.35 %  6.92 %  7.10 %  7.37 %  7.10 %
               
Common shares outstanding end of period  30,532    31,121    31,547    32,127    32,108    30,532    32,108  
Tangible book value per common share $18.35   $17.54   $17.13   $15.61   $16.35   $18.35   $16.35  
               
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):              
Net interest income (GAAP) $53,916   $53,353   $56,842   $55,515   $51,078   $107,269   $99,984  
Tax-equivalent adjustments:              
Loans  673    697    744    742    762    1,370    1,507  
Tax-exempt investment securities  2,462    2,550    2,957    2,973    2,994    5,012    5,458  
Net interest income (FTE) (1)  57,051    56,600    60,543    59,230    54,834    113,651    106,949  
Noninterest income  10,464    12,033    10,766    10,269    9,097    22,497    19,822  
Nonrecurring income (2)  226    (1,221)       99    2,177    (995)   2,883  
Total revenue $67,741   $67,412   $71,309   $69,598   $66,108   $135,153   $129,654  
               
Noninterest expense $34,993   $34,849   $33,561   $33,464   $32,106   $69,842   $63,301  
Pre-tax amortization expense  (442)   (478)   (515)   (550)   (586)   (920)   (1,208) 
Nonrecurring expense (3)  36    3    26    87    39    39    61  
Adjusted noninterest expense $34,587   $34,374   $33,072   $33,001   $31,559   $68,961   $62,154  
               
Efficiency ratio  53.54 %  53.57 %  48.92 %  50.09 %  50.61 %  53.55 %  50.66 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)  51.06 %  50.99 %  46.38 %  47.42 %  47.74 %  51.02 %  47.94 %
               
Average earning assets $7,225,168   $7,161,836   $7,059,115   $6,999,525   $6,670,821   $7,193,677   $6,612,589  
               
Net interest margin  2.99 %  3.02 %  3.19 %  3.15 %  3.07 %  3.01 %  3.05 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)  3.17 %  3.21 %  3.40 %  3.36 %  3.30 %  3.19 %  3.26 %
               
Net interest spread  2.37 %  2.44 %  2.74 %  2.87 %  2.91 %  2.40 %  2.90 %
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)  2.55 %  2.62 %  2.95 %  3.08 %  3.14 %  2.58 %  3.12 %
(1) These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
(2) These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.
(3) These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.