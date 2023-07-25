New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Doppler Ultrasound Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480074/?utm_source=GNW

The global doppler ultrasound market is expected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2022 to $2.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The doppler ultrasound market is expected to reach $2.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9%.



The doppler ultrasound market consists of sales of power dopplers, spectral dopplers, duplex dopplers, and continuous wave dopplers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Doppler ultrasounds are imaging tests that employ sound waves to depict the flow of blood via blood vessels.It is used for sound waves to produce images of the internal organs.



It is a non-invasive test that can be performed to gauge the blood vessels’ blood flow.



North America was the largest region in the doppler ultrasound market in 2022. The regions covered in doppler ultrasound report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of doppler ultrasound devices are trolly-based and handheld.The trolley-based system refers to an indispensable tool in healthcare, providing a mobile yet secure solution for transporting medical equipment.



These are used for several applications, including radiology, obstetrics, gynecology, cardiology, and others, which are used by various end-users, such as diagnostic centers, maternity centers, ambulatory care centers, research and academia, and others.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the doppler ultrasound market going forward.A chronic disease is one that persists for a year or more, requires ongoing medical attention, limits daily activities, or both.



Doppler ultrasound has been frequently used in the evaluation of chronic diseases since it is a non-invasive, safe, and affordable tool.This includes diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic assessments.



For instance, in January 2023, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based medical library operated by the federal government, it was projected that by the year 2050, the number of individuals aged 50 years and older who have at least one chronic illness would surge by 99.5%, rising from 71.52 million in 2020 to 142.66 million. Therefore, the rise in chronic diseases is driving the growth of the doppler ultrasound market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the doppler ultrasound market.Companies operating in the doppler ultrasound market are working on new product innovations to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, EagleView Ultrasound, a China-based producer of ultrasound devices, launched its first portable doppler ultrasound equipment, giving ultrasound imaging far more mobility and lowering the cost of the point-of-care option.It’s a wireless ultrasonic probe that works with an iOS or Android app on a tablet or phone.



Due to the various types of ultrasonic transducers used, it may serve as a phased array, linear, and convex ultrasound probe all at the same time.It can switch from shallow to deep scans with a simple flip.



This portable ultrasound represents a substantial advancement in probe technology. This innovative technology tremendously benefits doctors in clinical crises, ward rounds, outpatient clinics, and other settings.



In February 2022, GE Healthcare, a US-based medical technology company, acquired BK Medical for $1.45 billion. With this acquisition, GE Healthcare expands its pre- and post-operative ultrasound capabilities to include the fast-growing and relatively new sector of real-time surgical visualization, enabling an end-to-end service throughout the whole continuum of care—from diagnosis to therapy and beyond. BK Medical is a US-based company that designs active imaging systems that are employed for doppler ultrasounds.



The countries covered in the doppler ultrasound market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



