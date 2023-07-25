Marygold & Co. and Speech Morphing, Inc. partner to revolutionize digital banking services

DENVER, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygold & Co., a financial technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE American: MGLD), today announced its partnership with Speech Morphing, Inc., a global AI speech technology company, to bring customized voices in multiple languages to its mobile banking and financial services app utilizing conversational AI technology.

“Every aspect of managing your finances is personal, so why not have a familiar voice cheering you on as you meet your financial goals?” said Timothy Rooney, president of Marygold & Co. “Our goal with the Marygold & Co. app has always been to make our users feel like they have access to a private banker from their phone. This partnership with Speech Morphing solidifies our commitment to creating the ultimate personalized banking experience by bringing these personal touches directly to our customers.”



Now available for download in both Apple and Google app stores for iOS and Android devices, the Marygold & Co. app offers personalized financial services, allowing clients to manage their finances anywhere, anytime, with no banking fees, minimums or credit checks.



Marygold & Co. worked with Speech Morphing to bring the iconic voice of America Online’s famous “You’ve Got Mail” greeting, Elwood Edwards, to the app. Edwards’ voice notifies clients “You’ve Got Money” after completing specific transactions. The company plans to expand its voice options with Speech Morphing’s unique technology that allows voices to deliver online marketing messaging — without needing a live voice actor in the studio for every new voice clip.



“Speech Morphing looks forward to delivering more unique voices to Marygold & Co. and continuing to integrate a full conversational AI experience for Marygold’s customers,” said Fathy Yassa, CEO at Speech Morphing. “By providing users with multiple voice options, customers will have the unique ability to choose the voice of their ‘digital bank assistant,’ and therefore get a highly customized and personalized mobile banking experience.”

In addition to being one of the first fintech apps to incorporate conversational AI technology, Marygold & Co. offers unique features like:

— Unlimited Money Pool investing, with diversified portfolios customized with user-selected goals and time-based objectives.



— Convenient “PayAnyone™“ capability authorizing clients to send real-time payments to anyone in the U.S. — regardless of whether they have a Marygold & Co. account — with just an email or mobile phone number.

— Advanced security features, including in-app control of card spending, an EMV chip and a customized security dashboard.

— Contactless payment options utilizing near-field communication, or NFC, technology to enable touch-free tap-to-pay transactions from the Marygold & Co. debit card.

— Customizable savings goal accounts without banking fees or minimum requirements allow clients to customize savings goals and funding options.

For more info about how Marygold & Co. transforms mobile banking, short- and long-term investing, and digital payments for the better, please visit marygoldandco.com.

To learn more about Speech Morphing and its game-changing natural language speech synthesis (NLSS) technology, please visit speechmorphinc.com.





About Marygold & Co.

Marygold & Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc., was established in the U.S. in 2019 as a development stage company that today delivers an innovative fintech mobile banking app built to organize users’ financial lives. Marygold & Co. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Community Federal Savings Bank, a member of the FDIC. The Marygold & Co. contactless Debit Mastercard can be used nationwide at 37,000 surcharge-free MoneyPass ATMs and anywhere Mastercard is accepted worldwide. Offices are located in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit marygoldandco.com.





About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies, Inc., listed on the NYSE-American exchange as MGLD, was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products under the trade names USCF Investments, Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, the U.K. and Canada. For more information, visit themarygoldcompanies.com.





About Speech Morphing, Inc.

Speech Morphing, Inc. is a global AI speech technology company revolutionizing human-machine interactions and cross-lingual communications. Speech Morphing's products span from text-to-speech and speech-to-speech to cross-lingual speech. Its natural language speech synthesis (NLSS) is game-changing. It introduces multi-style, multi-tone, and multi-lingual speech synthesis versus the conventional single-style, monotoned synthetic speech, resembling more human-like and emotionally intelligent communication. Speech Morphing, Inc.'s cross-lingual communication platform removes language barriers and brings close people from different backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities.

www.speechmorphinc.com





###