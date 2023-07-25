New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480069/?utm_source=GNW

The global amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market is expected to grow from $6.64 billion in 2022 to $7.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market is expected to reach $9.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market consist of sales of proteins and amino acids such as glutamic acid, valine, phenylalanine, and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition are molecules that consist of an acidic carboxyl group (?COOH), a basic amino group (?NH2), and an organic R group or side chain and these are the building blocks for proteins that are essential for the growth, repair, and maintenance of tissues in the body.Proteins are large, complex molecules that are essential for life and contain amino acids that are linked together by peptide bonds.



Proteins are involved in every biological process, from muscle contraction to immune response to cell signaling.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition types are lysine, methionine, threonine, tryptophan, others.Lysine is an essential amino acid that plays a vital role and an important amino acid for animal nutrition particularly for livestock and poultry.



The various forms of amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition are dry and liquid that are used for ruminants, poultry, swine, pets, equine, aquaculture, and others.



The increase in the demand for organic meat is driving the amino acids and proteins in the animal nutrition market.Meat refers to the flesh of animals used for food and is rich in myofibrillar, sarcoplasmic, and other proteins.



The increase in the demand for organic meat is due to the increase in the world’s population.Because of the increased demand for organic meat, there is a greater need for high-quality organic meat.



Thus, to deliver high-quality organic meat, animals are fed nutritional, amino acid, and protein-rich food to build more muscle and weight.For instance, in February 2023 according to the report published by the Forschungsinstitut für biologischen Landbau (FiBL), an independent and non-profit research institute of organic agriculture that provides organic farming information and research, organic bovine meat import in the EU increased from 275 metric tons in 2020 to 1062 metric tons in 2021, organic sheep and goat meat import in the EU increased from 18 metric tons in 2020 to 92 metric tons in 2021, and organic pig meat import in the EU increased from none in 2020 to 83 metric tons in 2021.



Therefore, an increase in the demand for organic meat is driving the growth of amino acids and proteins in the animal nutrition market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the amino acids and proteins for the animal nutrition market.Major companies operating in the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition sector are focused on developing new technological and innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, METEX NØØVISTAGO, a France-based produces amino acid-based solutions for farm animals, launched the INNEUS® range of animal nutrition solutions for piglets and poultry based on amino acids.It is uniquely designed with amino acids to influence intestinal health that helps to cope with physiological and sanitary challenges such as weaning for piglets, or coccidiosis for chickens.



It attempts to target gut barrier function, immunological fitness, oxidative state homeostasis, and microbial balance—the four major pillars of gut health.



In January 2023, Novus International Inc., an Us-based animal health and nutrition company that provides animal nutrition solutions to optimize efficiency and sustainably manage food production challenges, acquired Agrivida Inc., for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to provide Novus International Inc. to take ownership of the INTERIUS™ technology for developing embedded feed additives inside the grain. Agrivida Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company focused on the creation and commercialization of a new generation of nutrition and enzyme solutions for livestock feeding.



The countries covered in the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



