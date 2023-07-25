Outsourcing Activities Propelling Growth in the Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market 2023-2033

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global revenue for the healthcare cold chain logistics market is expected to exceed $17 billion in 2023, with robust growth predicted through 2033.

This report provides valuable insights for leading firms seeking new revenue opportunities and a deeper understanding of the industry and its dynamics. It proves indispensable for companies aiming to expand their operations into different sectors or new regions.

Increasing outsourcing activities are projected to drive market growth, with pharmaceutical companies relying on third-party logistics providers with established global networks for distribution. Streamlining supply chains through outsourcing and using single logistics providers or CROs for clinical trial management is expected to boost the healthcare cold chain logistics market over the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

How is the healthcare cold chain logistics market evolving?

What factors are driving and restraining market growth?

How will each healthcare cold chain logistics submarket segment grow, and what will be their revenue contribution by 2033?

How will the shares of each submarket change from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading healthcare cold chain logistics markets follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will shares of national markets change by 2033, and which geographical region will lead in 2033?

Who are the leading players, and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

How will the industry evolve between 2023 and 2033, considering ongoing and upcoming healthcare cold chain logistics projects?

Is there a greater need for product commercialization to further scale the healthcare cold chain logistics market?

Where is the healthcare cold chain logistics market heading, and how can companies ensure they stay at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global, regional, and national sales and growth of the healthcare cold chain logistics market. It includes 95 tables and 133 charts/graphs, offering exclusive insights and revenue projections made by competitors.

Furthermore, the report discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, outlining four recovery patterns ("V," "L," "W," and "U") and their potential implications on the market.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Service:

Transportation

Storage

Packaging & Labelling

Others

Product:

Biopharmaceuticals

Clinical Trial Materials

Vaccines

Others

End-users:

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharma & Biopharma Companies

Others

Regional and National Market Forecasts:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Europe:

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

Japan

China

India

Australia

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa):

GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report profiles leading companies in the healthcare cold chain logistics market, including AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, CAVALIER LOGISITICS, CEVA, DB Schenker, Delhivery Limited, DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Kuehne+Nagel, Marken (A UPS Company), and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.

For market players, the report offers revenue forecasts up to 2033, along with quantitative and qualitative analyses, independent predictions, and invaluable business intelligence. With this report, companies can stay informed, make informed decisions, and identify lucrative opportunities in the healthcare cold chain logistics market.

