Deep Vein Thrombosis Global Market Report 2023

The global deep vein thrombosis market is expected to grow from $0.98 billion in 2022 to $1.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The deep vein thrombosis market is expected to reach $1.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4%.



The deep vein thrombosis market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services related to treatment such as blood thinning medication, thrombolytic therapy, interventional radiology therapy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) refers to a serious medical condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in one or more of the deep veins in the body. The symptoms of DVT can include swelling, pain, and tenderness in the affected area, usually the leg.



North America was the largest region in the deep vein thrombosis market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in deep vein thrombosis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of drugs used to treat deep vein thrombosis are anticoagulants, inferior vena cava filters, and others.Anticoagulants, also known as blood thinners, are medications that are used to prevent blood clots from forming in the blood vessels.



It is treated by surgery, drugs, and others and various modes of administration are included, such as injectable, oral, and others. These are sold through several distribution channels, such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies, and are used by various end-users, including hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others.



The increasing number of individuals who require deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment is expected to propel the growth of the deep vein thrombosis market going forward.DVT treatment refers to treating patients with deep vein thrombosis using drugs such as anticoagulants and others that prevent the formation of new blood clots and existing blood clots from getting larger, alleviating the disease condition.



The increase in the number of patients requiring DVT treatment indicates an increase in the prevalence of deep vein thrombosis that requires products for DVT diagnosis, prevention, and treatment.For instance, in February 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based national public health agency, an overall 900,000 people could be affected each year in the United States due to deep vein thrombosis, and between 60,000 and 100,000 Americans die each year from DVT or PE (pulmonary embolism).



Therefore, the increasing number of individuals requiring deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment is driving the market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the deep vein thrombosis market.Major companies operating in the deep vein thrombosis market are adopting new technologies to develop new product and to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Penumbra Inc., a US-based developer of innovative therapies, launched Lightning Flash, an advanced and powerful mechanical thrombectomy system for addressing venous and pulmonary thrombus. The system features Penumbra’s novel lightning-intelligent aspiration technology and innovative dual clot detection algorithms. It is designed to quickly remove large blood clots in the body, including venous thrombus and pulmonary emboli (PE). It provides physicians with a high torque-able, larger catheter designed for efficiently removing a significant clot burden in the pulmonary arteries or deep venous system while maintaining an excellent safety profile.



In July 2021, Surmodics, a US-based medical device, and in-vitro diagnostic company, acquired Vetex Medical for $39.9 million. The acquisition is part of Surmodics’ strategy to expand its thrombectomy portfolio and strengthen its position in the peripheral vascular market. With the addition of Vetex Medical, Surmodics gains access to the ClotTriever system and other products in Vetex’s pipeline, including the Venous Solutions thrombectomy system. Vetex Medical is an Ireland-based medical device company specializing in developing medical devices for treating deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE).



The countries covered in the deep vein thrombosis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The deep vein thrombosis market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides deep vein thrombosis market statistics, including deep vein thrombosis industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a deep vein thrombosis market share, detailed deep vein thrombosis market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the deep vein thrombosis industry. This deep vein thrombosis market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

