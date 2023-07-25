New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single Use Consumables Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480064/?utm_source=GNW

The global single use consumables market is expected to grow from $2.64 billion in 2022 to $3.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.09%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $5.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.68%.



The single-use consumables market consists of sales of media bags and containers, disposable or single-use bioreactors, and disposable mixers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Single-use consumables are products that are designed to be used only once and then discarded. They are utilized in a variety of sectors, including healthcare and biopharmaceuticals, to produce monoclonal antibodies, mRNA, and bioconjugates.



North America was the largest region in the single use consumables market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the single use consumables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of single use consumable products are connectors, valves, adaptors, tubing, disconnectors, sensors, and disposable capsule filters.Connectors can refer to a variety of things that connect one object to another; they are an important component of single-use consumables.



These are used in various applications such as sampling, cell culture and mixing, storage, filtering, and others. These are utilized by various end-users, such as biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations, and academic and research institutes.



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the single use consumables market.Chronic disease refers to a health condition or disease that is persistent or long-lasting in its effects, usually lasting for three months or longer, and may get worse over time.



They require ongoing medical attention.Single use consumables are used extensively in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment manufacturing that are used to treat chronic diseases.



For instance, in January 2023, as published on National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a US-based international resource for the scientific research community, that by 2050, the count of individuals aged 50 years and above having one or more chronic illnesses will rise by 99.5%, reaching 142.66 million, up from 71.522 million in 2020. Furthermore, in July 2022, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), an Australia-based government agency, in 2020-21, approximately 47% or 11.6 million individuals in Australia were estimated to be affected by at least one of the ten chosen chronic ailments. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of single use consumables market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the single use consumables market.Major companies operating in the single use consumables market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in September 2021, Colder Products Company (CPC), a US-based plastics manufacturer launched the industry’s first aseptic connectors named CPC AseptiQuik® connectors.It offers a straightforward and effective means of joining tubing in compact assemblies.



These high-performance connectors are designed for critical applications in the biopharmaceutical industry and are ideal for single-use and sanitary applications.



In September 2021, Avantor, a US-based provider of mission-critical products and services acquired Masterflex bioprocessing business and related assets from Antylia Scientific for an undisclosed amount.Avantor’s acquisition had the goal of strengthening its bioproduction product line by incorporating its unique single-use offerings.



This would bolster Avantor’s bioproduction capabilities across all platforms, including monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapy, and mRNA, enabling it to support vaccine and therapy manufacturing, including for COVID-19. Antylia Scientific is a US-based peristaltic and single use bioprocessing solutions company.



The countries covered in the single use consumables market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The single use consumables market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides single use consumables market statistics, including single use consumables industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a single use consumables market share, detailed single use consumables market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the single use consumables industry. This single-use consumables market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

