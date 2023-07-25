New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rhytidectomy Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480060/?utm_source=GNW

The global rhytidectomy market is expected to grow from $2.44 billion in 2022 to $2.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.87%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $3.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.00%.



The rhytidectomy market includes revenues earned by entities by providing rhytidectomy surgery services, including liquid facelifts, s-lifts, and temporary or brow lifts.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Rhytidectomy refers to a surgical procedure aimed at reducing visible signs of aging by removing excess facial skin, tightening underlying muscles, and repositioning tissues to create a more youthful and rejuvenated appearance. The procedure targets sagging skin, deep folds, jowls, and loose neck skin, resulting in a smoother, firmer, and more lifted facial contour.



North America was the largest region in the rhytidectomy market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the rhytidectomy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of rhytidectomy are the traditional facelift, superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS) facelift, deep plane facelift, mid facelift, mini facelift, and cutaneous facelift.A traditional facelift refers to a surgical procedure that aims to address signs of aging in the face and neck region by making incisions around the hairline and behind the ears to lift and tighten the underlying muscles and tissues.



Rhytidectomy procedures are done by individuals of various age types, including 30-39 years, 40-54 years, 55-69 years, and 70 years and above, in various treatment areas such as the mandible, chin, nose, jaw, injectable, and malar, by hospitals, clinics, and others.



The increasing demand for cosmetic procedures is expected to drive the rhytidectomy market.Cosmetic surgery includes surgical as well as nonsurgical procedures to reshape and enhance the structures of the body to improve appearance and confidence.



Rhytidectomy is a type of cosmetic surgery that helps to improve the visual signs of aging on the neck and face.The increase in demand for cosmetic procedures will increase the demand for rhytidectomy.



For instance, in February 2022, according to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Inc. (AAFPRS), a US-based medical organization dedicated to facial plastic and reconstructive surgeries, the number of surgical and nonsurgical facial plastic surgery treatments performed in 2021 grew by 40% as compared to 2020. In 2021, roughly 1.4 million surgical and nonsurgical procedures were performed. Therefore, increasing demand for cosmetic procedures will contribute to the growth of the rhytidectomy market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the rhytidectomy market.Companies operating in the rhytidectomy market are introducing technologically advanced products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, BTL Aesthetics, a UK-based medical equipment company, launched Emface, a new non-invasive facial treatment.Emface uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology specifically designed to stimulate and tone the facial muscles.



The treatment aims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin by inducing powerful muscle contractions that help to improve muscle definition and skin elasticity. The non-invasive device is placed on the patient’s face, and the HIFEM technology works to target and contract the facial muscles, resulting in a firmer, more toned appearance.



In February 2023, Athenix, a US-based medical practice specializing in plastic surgery procedures, acquired Marina Plastic Surgery and MedSpa for an undisclosed amount.With this strategic acquisition, Athenix aimed to expand its presence in the plastic surgery industry and strengthen its service offerings.



Marina Plastic Surgery and MedSpa is a US-based provider of plastic surgery services, specializing in rhytidectomy procedures.



The countries covered in the rhytidectomy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The rhytidectomy market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides rhytidectomy market statistics, including rhytidectomy industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a rhytidectomy market share, detailed rhytidectomy market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the rhytidectomy industry. This rhytidectomy market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

