Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Global Market Report 2023

The global powered air-purifying respirator market is expected to grow from $2.36 billion in 2022 to $2.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.33%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $3.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.93%



The powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market consists of sales of loose-fitting PAPRs, compact PAPRs and emergency response PAPRs. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



Powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) are respirators that shield the wearer by filtering out airborne contaminants and using a battery-operated blower to deliver clean air through a snug-fitting respirator. They are used to protect the wearer from inhaling contaminants and biohazard particles and provide clean air for breathing.



North America was the largest region in the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of powered air-purifying respirators include half-face mask type, full-face mask type and helmets, hoods and visors.A half-mask only covers part of the face that doesn’t cover the eyes.



These are used in applications such as welding, biohazard, pharmaceutical and others by end-user industries including oil and gas, metal fabrication, agriculture, food and beverage, healthcare, fire services, petrochemical or chemical and others.



The favorable government regulations about employee safety are expected to propel the growth of the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market going forward.Government regulations, by establishing and upholding standards, ensure that employees work in a secure and healthy workplace.



Government entities issue memoranda that provide guidance to health officers to enforce federal regulations which apply to the use of powered air-purifying respirators.For instance, in January 2023, the US Department of Labor announced changes to the enforcement guidance to save life lives from being lost due to repeated exposure of workers to life-threatening hazards.



Furthermore, the guidance also targets employers who put profit over the safety of their employees and fail to comply with certain workplace safety and health requirements.These requirements include lockout/tagout, permit-required confined space, falls, respiratory protection, machine guarding, and trenching.



Therefore, favorable government regulations about employee safety are driving the growth of the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market.Companies operating in the powered air-purifying respirator market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, Bullard, a US-based manufacturer of scaled personal protective equipment (PPE), launched the SALUS-HC, a pioneering, award-winning powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) for public safety and healthcare employees. The novel design of the SALUS-HC departs from that of standard, waist-mounted PAPRs, focusing instead on comfort and ease of usage. Healthcare personnel can experience a full range of motion with the device because of its shoulder-mounted design, which is essential for providing optimal patient care.



In September 2021, GVS SpA, an Italy-based company that develops and manufactures filtration products, acquired RPB Group for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, GVS aimed to expand its portfolio in the respiratory market and strengthen its presence in the US market.



Through this acquisition, GVS acquired the technical expertise of RPB Group in powered air-purifying respirators. RPB Group is a US-based company that specializes in the design and manufacturing of respiratory protection gears which includes powered air-purifying respirators.



The countries covered in the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) optical components market statistics, including powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) optical components industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) optical components market share, detailed powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) optical components market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) optical components industry. This powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) optical components market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

