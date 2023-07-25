New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pedicle Screw Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480058/?utm_source=GNW

The global pedicle screw systems market is expected to grow from $5.12 billion in 2022 to $5.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.54%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $6.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.59%.



The pedicle screw systems market consists of sales of pedicle screws needed in fractures, spinal tumors, scoliosis, and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this screws market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pedicle screw systems refer to a type of spinal implant used in spinal fusion surgery to reinforce and stabilize the affected vertebrae. They are utilized in spinal fusions to provide additional support and strength to the fusion and promote healing of the bone graft while preventing any movement.



North America was the largest region in the pedicle screw systems market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the pedicle screw systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pedicle screw systems are monoaxial pedicle screws, polyaxial pedicle screws, and others.A monoaxial pedicle screw is a type of screw used in spinal surgery to stabilize the spine.



They are used in open surgery and minimally invasive surgery, and are utilized in spinal trauma injuries, spinal deformities, spinal degeneration, and others. They are used in various applications, such as hospitals, clinics, and others.



The rise in the prevalence of arthritis is expected to drive the growth of the pedicle screw systems market going forward.Arthritis is a term used to describe joint pain or joint disease.



Pedicle screw systems are used to achieve the accuracy and safety of cervical pedicle screw insertion in patients with cervical disorders, including those with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). For instance, in October 2021, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based agency for the department of Health & Human Services, by 2040, approximately 78.4 million adults who are 18 years or older (equivalent to 25.9% of the anticipated total adult population) will be diagnosed with arthritis, which is an increase from 63 million in 2020. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of arthritis is expected to propel the growth of the pedicle screw systems market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the pedicle screw systems market.Major companies operating in the pedicle screw systems market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, Intelivation Technologies, a US-based medical equipment manufacturer, launched Golden Isles Pedicle Screw System™.The system is specifically created to offer immobilization and stabilization to spinal segments in adults when treating the lumbar and sacral spine.



It is intended for non-cervical pedicle fixation at the back for patients who have reached skeletal maturity, and is intended to address a variety of conditions such as deformities, trauma, degenerative disc disease, pseudoarthrosis, spondylolisthesis, and failed previous fusions.



In June 2022, eCential Robotics, a France-based medical equipment manufacturer partnered with ChoiceSpine LLC to offer a combined, optimized solution that improves robotic spine implant surgery.This partnership was focused on enhancing the precision and effectiveness of spinal implant procedures, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.



ChoiceSpine LLC is a US-based medical equipment company that manufacture spinal devices.



