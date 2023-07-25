Unlocking the Power of Biostatistics in 2023: A Comprehensive Training Course for Non-Statisticians in Medical Research (Recorded)

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biostatistics for the Non-Statistician Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Biostatistics for the Non-Statistician Training Course," is designed to provide non-statisticians with essential knowledge and skills to comprehend numerical concepts and apply them to scientific studies effectively. The seminar aims to equip participants with the ability to make informed decisions based on statistical data and communicate findings confidently to others.

Statistics plays a crucial role in medical research, especially in fields where decisions are influenced by p-values that determine the development of drugs or procedures. This training will help decision-makers understand the philosophy and application of statistics and navigate various numerical software available to professionals.

The course is a non-mathematical introduction to biostatistics and will benefit specialists who need to work with study design and data interpretation in scientific or biotechnology settings. The emphasis will be on real-world concepts, application, and interpretation rather than mathematical formulas or data analysis.

Learning Objectives:

Perform simple analyses in statistical software.

Avoid being misinformed by improper findings.

Effectively communicate statistical findings to others.

Understand the numerical aspects of articles in medical journals.

Perform simple calculations to interpret published literature.

Gain knowledge of which statistical test to use when and why.

Who Should Attend:

The training is suitable for various professionals, including physicians, medical writers, clinical project managers/leaders, clinical research associates, regulatory professionals, and individuals from healthcare institutions, medical research, clinical research administrations, pharmaceutical industries, and biotechnology fields.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1:

Basics of statistics, including the need for statistical tests and understanding sample vs. population.

Different ways of interpretation, such as confidence intervals, p-values, and effect sizes.

Types of data and descriptive statistics, levels of data, normal distribution, and data representations.

Day 2:

Special topics, including logistic regression, survival curves, and Cox regression.

Introduction to Bayesian logics and its application in diagnostics testing and genetics.

Systematic reviews and meta-analysis, importance, vocabulary, and steps to perform them.

Day 3:

Other statistical tests, non-parametric tests, equivalency tests, and non-inferiority tests.

Power and sample size, understanding and calculating sample sizes.

How to review a journal article, evaluating quality and limitations.

Developing a statistical analysis plan with guidance and SAP template.

Speaker:

The training will be led by Elaine Eisenbeisz, the owner and principal of Omega Statistics, a statistical consulting firm based in Southern California. With over 30 years of experience, Elaine has provided data solutions for various industries, from governmental agencies and corporations to start-up companies and researchers. Her expertise and passion for numbers have made her a respected figure in the field of statistics.

In conclusion, the "Biostatistics for the Non-Statistician Training Course" offers an accessible and practical approach to understanding statistics in the context of medical research. Participants will gain the knowledge and skills necessary to interpret and apply statistical data accurately, leading to better decision-making and effective communication of findings in the medical and biotechnology domains.





For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bypha

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.