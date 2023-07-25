Radisson Announces Completion of Phase 1 Glacial Till Sampling on the Southern Sector of the O'Brien Project

English French

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTCQB: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first phase of an extensive glacial till survey on the southern sector ("New Alger") of the O'Brien project, where it has identified a geological context similar to that of Agnico Eagle’s Canadian-Malartic Complex (See Figure 1).



Why Pontiac Group sediments (“Pontiac Group”) located south of the prolific Larder-Lake-Cadillac break could host significant deposits?

Near the O'Brien project, the Canadian-Malartic Complex, which is largely hosted by Pontiac Group sediments, is one of the world’s largest gold mining operations having produced close to 13.7 million ounces of gold, to date. Gold mineralization is represented by a large volume of disseminated gold, spatially associated with intermediate to felsic porphyry intrusions and dykes (See figure 2), as well as shear zones. This mining complex highlights the Pontiac Group's high gold potential.

Why does the New Alger area have so much potential?

New Alger covers an area of more than 50 square kilometers and is located close to numerous geological structures with strong gold potential.

A sample grading 7.33 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) was collected during the 2022 prospecting campaign, demonstrating the presence of at least one gold-rich zone in the area.

With the presence of intermediate intrusions and felsic dykes, the geological characteristics of New Alger are very similar to those of historical and operating mines in the area (see Figure 2).

The area is a continuation of the Amm Mine, from which 83,475 tonnes of gold, grading 4.54 g/t were extracted between 1939 and 1942, and which had estimated reserves of 219,000 tonnes grading 4.46 g/t Au.

"We are pleased to have completed the first phase of this important till sampling program, which we see as an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the strong gold potential of the New Alger area and we look forward to receiving the first results in the coming months. In parallel, our team is preparing for a 10,000-meter drill program scheduled to start in later this summer,” commented Radisson’s Geology Director, Vivien Janvier. “It's important to note that Radisson has taken every precaution during our summer exploration and prospecting work to preserve our forests and minimize the risk of fire.”



Phase 1 Sampling Program

During Phase 1, the team visited all 139 targets in the field. Out of these targets, 115 were sampled successfully, while 24 could not be sampled due to the presence of thick fluvio-lacustrine sediment. All samples taken were sent to the laboratory for analysis. The results of Phase 1 samples are expected to be obtained by the end of the Q3, or early Q4.





Figure 1: Geological map of Abitibi illustrating the gold potential of Pontiac Group sediments





Figure 2: Planned glacial till sampling grid





Figure 3: Location of the O'Brien project

Qualified Person

Vivien Janvier, P.Geo, Ph.D., Director Geology for Radisson is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Company's Qualified Person has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production.

