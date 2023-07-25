Residential Water Softener Market to Exceed US$ 5.2 Billion by 2031, Driven by the Increasing Global Health Awareness - TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to Transparency Market Research, the global residential water softener market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate of 6.1% from 2023 to 2031. By 2031, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.2 billion in sales.



Advancements in technology have paved the way for smart water softeners that offer enhanced automation and control. These systems can be integrated with smartphone apps or smart home devices, allowing users to monitor water usage; regeneration cycles, and receives real-time alerts. Smart water softeners enable more efficient water management and reduce unnecessary salt consumption.

Salt-free water softeners, also known as water conditioners or descalers, have gained popularity as an eco-friendly alternative. Unlike traditional salt-based systems, these softeners do not remove minerals from the water. Instead, they use innovative technologies, such as template-assisted crystallization or electromagnetic pulses, to prevent mineral buildup and scale formation. Salt-free systems are low-maintenance and do not require electricity, making them a sustainable choice for environmentally-conscious homeowners.

Dual-tank water softeners offer a continuous supply of soft water by utilizing two resin tanks. While one tank is in use, the other regenerates, ensuring that there is no interruption in soft water supply. This trend has gained traction due to its efficiency and ability to provide soft water without downtime.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.9 Bn Estimated Value US$ 5.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Mobility, Flow Rate, Cylinder, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered BWT Holding GmbH, Culligan Water, EcoWater Systems LLC., Evoqua Water Technologies, GE Appliances, Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung GmbH, Rheem Manufacturing Company, MARLO, Nelsen Corp, Pentair, Other Key Players

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2022, the worldwide residential water softener sector had a market value of approximately US$ 2.9 billion.

In 2023, the global residential water softeners market reached a total worth of US$ 3.2 billion.

Fixed water softeners dominate the residential water softener industry compared to portable ones due to their permanent installation and ability to treat water for the entire household efficiently.

Salt-based water softeners currently dominate the residential water softener industry, although salt-free systems are gaining traction as an eco-friendly alternative.

The dominating cylinder type in the residential water softener industry is the multi-cylinder configuration.



Residential Water Softener Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Combining the benefits of salt-based and salt-free systems, hybrid water softeners are a promising trend in the market. These systems use both ion exchange resins and other technologies to effectively soften water and reduce scale buildup. Hybrid softeners are often more efficient than traditional salt-based softeners and are considered a transitional option for users looking to shift to a salt-free solution gradually.

To simplify maintenance and servicing, many water softener manufacturers are incorporating Wi-Fi connectivity to send maintenance alerts directly to homeowners or service providers. These alerts help ensure timely regeneration, filter replacement, or system checks, prolonging the life of the water softener and ensuring optimal performance.

As urban living spaces become more constrained, compact and space-saving water softener designs are gaining popularity. Manufacturers are developing slim and vertically oriented softeners that can fit into small utility rooms or under sinks, making them ideal for apartments and townhouses.



Global Residential Water Softener Market: Regional Profile

North America has historically held a significant market share due to widespread awareness of hard water issues and the growing demand for improved water quality. The region's adoption of technologically advanced water softeners, including smart and salt-free systems, has driven market growth.

In Europe, strict regulations on water quality and a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability have led to an increased demand for salt-free water softeners and other eco-friendly solutions. European consumers are also investing in hybrid softeners to strike a balance between traditional salt-based systems and newer alternatives.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a promising market, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and increasing disposable income. Rising awareness of the detrimental effects of hard water on appliances and pipes is fueling the adoption of water softeners in residential properties.



Residential Water Softener Market: Competitive Landscape

The residential water softener market features a competitive landscape with innovative technologies and eco-friendly solutions driving market growth. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

BWT Holding GmbH

Culligan Water

EcoWater Systems LLC.

Evoqua Water Technologies

GE Appliances

Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung GmbH

Rheem Manufacturing Company

MARLO

Nelsen Corp

Pentair

Some important developments with regard to residential water softener are as follows:

In May 2023, Xylem Inc. successfully finalized the acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $7.5 billion, forming the world's most advanced water treatment solutions and services platform.



Product Portfolio:

Evoqua specializes in water treatment solutions and services, including filtration, disinfection, and wastewater treatment, catering to industrial, municipal, and commercial clients worldwide.

specializes in water treatment solutions and services, including filtration, disinfection, and wastewater treatment, catering to industrial, municipal, and commercial clients worldwide. GE Appliances offers a wide array of products, spanning refrigerators, ovens, washers, and dryers, all crafted to elevate daily living with cutting-edge technology and dependability.

Residential Water Softener Market: Key Segments

By Type

Salt-based

Salt-Free

By Mobility

Fixed

Portable

By Flow Rate

Below 1T/Hr

1T/Hr - 2T/Hr

2T/Hr - 3T/Hr

Above 3T/Hr

By Cylinder

Mono Cylinder

Dual Cylinder

Multi-cylinder



By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



